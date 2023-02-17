The Carlisle Christian boys basketball team stunned top-ranked T.E.A.C.H in the semifinal round of the Pennsylvania Christian Athletic Conference playoffs Friday with a 62-57 victory.

The Knights will now look to defend their PCAC title Saturday at 3 p.m. on the road against Heritage Christian.

Gabe Kearney and Gunnar McLean powered Carlisle Christian’s semifinal victory with 27 and 25 points each. Kearney converted 11 field goals while McLean drained 10 shots, including six from 3-point range.

Aiding the cause was Brady Tuckey and Collin Wevodau, who posted six and five points apiece.

