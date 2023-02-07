Often the wear and tear of a physical boys basketball game, especially those between playoff-bound squads, is exhibited through attrition of a single player or an entire team.

For Carlisle’s Julian Christopher, Tuesday night’s wear and tear was signified by the soles of his basketball shoes. In a back-and-forth battle with Waynesboro at Gene Evans Gymnasium, Christopher required a third-quarter sneaker change after the sole from the bottom of his shoe was ripped off.

The damaged sole was a testament to Christopher and Carlisle’s no-quit mentality, as the Herd weathered Waynesboro punches and answers to collect a statement 66-55 victory, handing the Indians just their second setback of the season.

“It’s a playoff game. It's written on our board,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said. “They're a really good team, and (Tom Hoffman) does a phenomenal job with those guys, and they fought the whole way to the end. … It was definitely a playoff atmosphere.”

Christopher engineered a 17-point second half and led all scorers with 20 points. Jaydon and Parker Smith tooled Carlisle’s (12-8, 6-7 Commonwealth) first-half effort and finished with 18 and 17 each.

Christopher had misfired on his first six shot attempts of the first half, but a wing 3-pointer beneath the two-minute mark cascaded through the net and restored the senior guard’s confidence. It was also a 3-pointer that gave Carlisle its first lead since the first few minutes of the game.

It was a lead the Herd wouldn’t relinquish.

“Honestly, it's a team thing,” Christopher said. “I know when I'm missing shots, that I should be making them. When I make shots, that's what happens. We end up winning. So I just try to keep my confidence, and I think the next one's gonna go in.”

The Smith tandem kept the Herd within striking distance as Christopher began to tune-up his shooting stroke. Jaydon Smith buried nine first-quarter points while Parker dropped 10 across the two frames.

Waynesboro (19-2, 14-0 Colonial) held a 19-15 edge after one, thanks in part to an 8-0 run. However, a steal-and-score sequence from Jeremiah Snyder to Parker Smith aroused a still Herd faithful and recharged a sputtering Herd rotation.

The transition offense drove Carlisle to a 7-4 response following the Waynesboro 8-0 charge.

“When (Jaydon and Parker) fly around like that on the defensive end, and play together on the defensive end, our offense just picks it up,” Anderson said. “Those guys are great in that zone, and they just cover it so well, flying around and getting their hands on everything. That’s really fun to play defense like that.”

Carlisle advanced its one-point halftime lead to five by the end of three at 44-39. From there, the Herd pieced together a 7-0 run to open the fourth, swelling the advantage to 12.

“We knew this team was 19-1, but we knew we were the better team, and we came out like it,” Parker Smith said. “They haven't played a team like us yet. We kind of showed that on the defensive end, translating it to offense and then knocking down the open shots.”

The Indians managed to cut the deficit to five with 1:18 remaining, but foul trouble pushed Carlisle into the double bonus. The Herd converted 13 of their 15 fourth-quarter free throws.

Ryan Shaffer paced Waynesboro with 19 points while Jaylon Bean chipped in 13. Cooper Hough was the third Indian to reach double figures, adding 11 points.

With the District 3 postseason looming, Carlisle all but secured a playoff spot with Tuesday’s triumph. Members of the 6A classification, the Herd held the eighth spot in a 12-team postseason field entering the nonleague tilt.

Through the wear and tear, illustrated by a torn shoe sole, Carlisle prevailed.

“It was a fight the whole game. All four quarters,” Christopher said.

