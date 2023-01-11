Carlisle boys basketball turns the page in bounce-back victory at Northern

DILLSBURG — Jeremiah Snyder tunes out any distraction as soon as he leaves school.

“I've been locked in,” the Carlisle boys basketball senior said. “Right after I went through the doors at school, I put my headphones in and don’t talk to nobody. And right when game time comes, I’m locked in and ready to play.”

Snyder’s mindset is key for a Carlisle team that’s recently gone through the peaks and valleys of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division. The Herd dropped their last two division contests, to Altoona and Central Dauphin, by four points each and searched for a reset.

That opportunity came Wednesday night in a 60-47 victory at Northern.

Carlisle used a balance of transition offense and stalwart defense in the first half to set the tone. The Herd remained steadfast in the third and fended off a Northern fourth-quarter response to seal the victory. Snyder led the charge with 19 points.

“That's how we would love to play basketball,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said of the first half. “But there's details to every defensive possession, and when guys execute our game plan, we're good. We can't take one play off, though. When one guy takes one play off, our entire defense is messed up, and it’s the same thing on offense.”

Carlisle (7-6, 1-5 Commonwealth) turned defense into offense early, as the Herd's transition game fueled a 7-2 run to close out the first quarter.

Carlisle kept the pedal down to start the second, as Jaydon Smith hit a 3-pointer seconds into a 19-point period. Snyder scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in that span.

“We are just getting him inside and he’s doing the things he can do as an athlete,” Anderson said of Snyder. “He's probably the best athlete in the conference when he plays as hard as he possibly can.”

Snyder churned out another five points in the third quarter and was accompanied by Jaydon and Parker Smith, who combined for seven points in the frame. Parker scored six of his 13 points in the first quarter. Jaydon carried the torch in the second with eight points to underline his 16-point night.

“We like to run, get out in transition and get easy buckets with the playmakers we have,” Jaydon Smith said. “That really just fueled our fire the rest of the game.”

After an ice-cold start from the field, the Polar Bears (5-7) found their form in the fourth quarter. While the Carlisle lead held at double digits, Northern gradually chipped away at the deficit.

The Polar Bears scored 16 points in the final quarter, including eight from Noah Stake. Gavin Moyer finished the night with 13 points to lead all Polar Bear scorers. Ryland Yinger chipped in 11.

“Anytime you're a smaller school and a 6A school’s coming to your house, you're gonna be up for it and gonna be ready to play,” Anderson said. “(Northern) played pretty well. They hit some shots and rebounded well on us.”

But when the final buzzer sounded and the scoreboard went blank, it was if Carlisle had hit its reset button.

“We knew we needed to bounce back,” Jaydon Smith said. “It was a perfect opportunity to bounce back. We got it done.”

Photos: Carlisle boys basketball zips by Northern for nonleague triumph