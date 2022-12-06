Carlisle boys basketball finds 2nd-half identity, rides surge to 61-44 victory over Gettysburg

The Carlisle boys basketball team was falling short of the intensity and energy head coach Andre Anderson saw his Herd bring every day in practice for the last two weeks when a visiting Gettysburg group pressed and pressured the Herd in the first half.

Then a switch flipped.

Making the proper adjustments out of halftime, Carlisle attacked and ramped up the aggression, sending Gettysburg into a spiral. A Jaydon Smith transition layup with four minutes left in the third quarter spurred an 8-0 run for the Herd, which quickly widened to a 16-2 blitz. Carlisle rode the second-half intensity and forced the Warriors into double-digit turnovers to claim a 61-44 season-opening victory Tuesday at Gene Evans Gymnasium.

Jeremiah Snyder led Carlisle with 22 points. Jaydon and Parker Smith followed with 13 each.

Despite the first-half struggles, the Herd (1-0) had a 32-29 lead. Gettysburg (1-2) dropped the first bucket of the third quarter but was forced into a timeout a little over a minute in.

From there, Carlisle unleashed its new brand of basketball. What once was a one-point advantage turned into a 12-point lead at 44-32, and later an 18-point edge at 52-34 within a five-minute span. The Herd, while coercing Gettysburg into mistakes, outhustled the Warriors on the boards and for loose balls, allowing for several second-, third- and even fourth-chance opportunities.

It translated to a 29-15 second-half scoring advantage.

“After we made that adjustment in the locker room, that translated,” Jaydon Smith said. “And it also gave us early offense, which is what we love to do.”

Jaydon Smith and Snyder were the catalysts to the resurgence. However, Parker Smith and Julian Christopher also contributed to the third-quarter run with a 3-point play and a wing 3-pointer. Jaydon Smith and Snyder finished the quarter with 12 combined points to underline their 22 and 13-point performances.

“I feel like nobody can run with us,” Jaydon Smith said. “I feel like we're just about the fastest team in the Mid-Penn. So, if we can get out and get early offense — that comes from playing defense — I feel like there's nobody that can stop us in transition.”

The transition opportunities were scarce in the first half, which allowed the Warriors to hang around. Gettysburg and Carlisle were tied at 15 after one quarter, and the Warriors were within three by the end of the second.

Brody Wagner and Ian McLean set the tone for Gettysburg with 15 and 12 points, respectively. McLean penetrated in the paint to pick up his points. Wagner used his towering frame to collect passes down low and grab second-chance rebounds.

Then Carlisle regrouped.

“It was just the first game, you know, get the jitters out and you get to see what your rotation is going to be,” Anderson said. “And then once we settled in, in the third quarter, things took care of themselves."