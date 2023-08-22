Playing and coaching under the late Pat Dieter, Brett Sheaffer cherishes one particular quality he witnessed in the longtime Boiling Springs boys basketball skipper.

“The one thing, the one gift he had that stood out was he was able to get you to do more than you thought you could,” Sheaffer said via phone Tuesday morning. “He was able to get you to the level that you thought you could get to, and then he was able to make you play better or harder than the level that you thought, and it wasn't always easy. A lot of tough love.”

Sheaffer aspires to preserve that same quality in the Boiling Springs boys basketball program.

At its meeting Monday, the South Middleton School District School Board approved Sheaffer as the next head coach of Bubbler boys basketball. Sheaffer, who previously coached the Boiling Springs girls, steps in for Joel Martin, who resigned in May after four years in the position. Sheaffer headed the Boiling Springs girls program for three seasons over the last four years, opting out of the 2020-21 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns.

His previous stops included East Pennsboro, where he directed the boys, and a previous assistant coaching stint under Dieter.

“It's been quite a journey going from playing in the program, to coaching in the program, to coaching against the program while I was at East Pennsboro and then coaching alongside the program these past four years coaching the girls here,” Sheaffer said. “So yeah, it’s been 16 or so years. But I'm very excited, and it's really, really humbling to be able to be in charge of the program that you got so much out of as a player and as a coach as well.”

Sheaffer began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Clarion University men's and women’s programs. He then joined Dieter’s staff as an assistant for five seasons before taking his first head coaching gig at East Pennsboro from 2015 to 2019.

At East Penn, Sheaffer assembled a 30-58 record. Replacing Marisa Elliot at Boiling Springs in 2019, he guided the Bubbler girls to a 27-38 mark, including an 11-11 campaign in 2022-23.

Sheaffer said moving on from the girls program is the most difficult part of the transition.

“As excited as I am to coach the boys,” Sheaffer said, “it was really a difficult decision. … I never expected to coach the girls. But I'm so glad that I was able to do that and to be a part of that program, and to develop the relationships. And the girls, they're just amazing. It’s bittersweet. I wish I could do both.”

Sheaffer said his first order of business as the boys head coach will be to build relationships with his players, developing goals for the year. The Bubblers went 8-14 last season and are two years removed from a District 3 Class 4A playoff run that ended one win short of a state tournament berth.

Following Martin's exit in May, assistant coaches Ryan Warner and Tyler Snyder conducted the Bubblers' off-season workouts and summer camp.

“I think I'm most excited because it's a program that has a rich tradition,” Sheaffer said. “But it's got a really exciting future. Obviously, the success that the coaches have had here, even going back to Coach (Ken) Stoltz. Coach Dieter, obviously for his longevity and success, and Coach Martin for coming in and stabilizing the program during an extremely difficult time when Coach Dieter passed away. They have created a lot of stability and a lot of traditions, so there’s a lot that’s there.”

It’s a full-circle moment for Sheaffer.

“I really believe in this district and in this community,” he said, “and I'm very humbled to be a part of it. I think that that's probably the coolest thing, is just to be able to continue to have those relationships.”

