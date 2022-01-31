Boys Basketball: Where local teams stand in the District 3 power rankings (Jan. 30)

The climb to the District 3 postseason continues to ramp up.

With the district power ranking deadline date looming (Feb. 12), teams are making their final push in hopes of securing a berth.

Following is a breakdown of where teams in The Sentinel’s coverage area rank in each of the six classifications. All rankings listed reflect data provided to the District 3 website through Jan. 30 games.

For the full list of district power rankings, click here.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Reading (15-2, 0.800164)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 4 Cedar Cliff (16-2, 0.770829); No. 5 Cumberland Valley (15-4, 0.749451).

Local teams on the outside: No. 20 Carlisle (5-11, 0.527394).

Notes: The Colts used a 3-0 week to remain the No. 4 seed in the power rankings. Their undefeated week included wins over Red Land and Milton Hershey in addition to a 77-18 dismantling of Dover Saturday. They’ve won their last seven games … The Eagles' week followed a similar pattern, as they roped in four straight wins. With the four victories over Carlisle, Harrisburg, Central Dauphin East and Red Lion, the Eagles extended their winning streak to seven games … The Herd bounced up three slots in the power rankings behind a 2-2 week. Even in their losses, the Herd dropped tight games to CV (46-41) and Chambersburg (66-64 in overtime). Their pair of wins came against Gettysburg and Harrisburg.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lampeter-Strasburg (16-0, 0.796691).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 16

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Shippensburg (12-1, 0.739376); No. 14 Big Spring (11-6, 0.609198); No. 16 Mechanicsburg (8-9, 0.573428).

Local teams on the outside: No. 24 Northern (6-11, 0.487605); No. 30 Red Land (3-14, 0.392452).

Notes: The Greyhounds have rattled off 12 straight wins and now hold the No. 2 seed. They’ve scored 60 or more points in six of their last seven games … The Bulldogs currently ride a four-game winning streak and buoyed two sports after locking down the No. 16 seed last week. Matthew Ward became the program’s all-time leading scorer at 1,368 points Friday in a win against Northern … Despite splitting their week at 1-1, the Wildcats sneaked into the final sport in the rankings. Lukas Rhodes cemented himself as the fifth player in program history to score 1,000 career points Friday in a loss to Palmyra … The Polar Bears have lost five straight … The Patriots have dropped four in a row.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Berks Catholic (15-2, 0.799645).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Trinity (13-4, 0.661349); No. 9 Boiling Springs (9-7, 0.590495)

Local teams on the outside: No. 20 East Pennsboro (0-14, 0.225806).

Notes: The Shamrocks have won five straight and six of their last eight. A 4-0 week vaulted them two spots in the power rankings … The Bubblers sank one spot with a 2-2 week but have won seven of their last nine. Trey Martin broke the boys single-game scoring record Wednesday against Bermudian Springs, canning 46 points … The Panthers remain winless.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Columbia (16-1, 0.724170).

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: No. 8 Camp Hill (5-12, 0.344155).

Notes: The Lions have lost three of their last four.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Antietam (14-3, 0.655484).

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: n/a

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Mount Calvary Christian (16-0, 0.712375).

Number of playoff qualifiers: eight

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: none.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

