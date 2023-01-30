Boys Basketball: Where local teams stand in the District 3 power rankings (Jan. 29)

League schedules are winding down and the District 3 boys basketball postseason is quickly approaching.

With a small clip of games left on the slate, local teams are readying for a playoff push or are aiming to improve their postseason seeding in their respective classifications.

Following is a breakdown of where teams in The Sentinel’s coverage area rank in each of the six classifications. All rankings listed reflect data provided to the District 3 website through Jan. 29 games.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Reading (19-0, .820449).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Cumberland Valley (15-2, .786091); No. 8 Carlisle (10-8, .668021); No. 12 Cedar Cliff (9-7, .627954).

Local teams on the outside: None

Notes: CV holds serve as the second seed after dropping two of its last three, setbacks to Chambersburg and State College. The Eagles rebounded with a 51-44 victory over Altoona Friday and remain in the hunt for the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title, a game off the Little Lions’ pace. … Carlisle improved its ranking with a 68-67 triumph against Chambersburg but fell in a Friday affair to State College. Despite the setback, the Herd have won four of their last six. … Cedar Cliff has rerouted its season and currently rides a four-game winning streak. The Colts struck down Palmyra 60-59 in overtime Friday and placed head coach Tigh Savercool on the doorstep of 100 career wins with victory No. 99.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Manheim Central (15-3, .736456).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 14

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 4 Mechanicsburg (13-5, .705398); No. 12 Red Land (10-8, .603782); No. 13 Shippensburg (10-6, .602715).

Local teams on the outside: No. 17 Northern (8-10, .542031).

Notes: After rattling off a six-game winning streak, Mechanicsburg has dropped two of its last four, including setbacks to Lower Dauphin and Hershey. The Wildcats torched Mifflin County for 18 3-pointers in a 93-46 win Saturday to bounce back from a 46-32 loss to the Trojans Friday. … Red Land has fallen into a three-game skid but maintains a playoff seeding. The Patriots dropped 42-36 and 56-49 decisions to Mechanicsburg and Milton Hershey last week. … Shippensburg has surged into the postseason picture, having collected three straight victories. The Greyhounds outlasted Northern 52-51 and blasted James Buchanan 69-49 last week to aid their playoff chances. … After the tough setback to the Greyhounds, Northern responded with a 66-35 win over West Perry Friday. The Polar Bears have four games left on the schedule, including two league matchups, as they look to chase down a playoff berth.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Berks Catholic (16-2, .773455).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: None

Local teams on the outside: No. 12 Big Spring (9-8, .520812); No. 15 East Pennsboro (7-11, .458038); No. 19 Boiling Springs (6-11, .4210999).

Notes: Big Spring has dropped out of the top 10 with three straight losses against Waynesboro, Gettysburg and Greencastle. All eight of the Bulldogs’ setbacks have come against division counterparts. … East Pennsboro won back-to-back games for the first time this season last week, defeating Dover 66-61 and Susquehanna Township 52-46. The Panthers playoff hopes remain alive, but they will likely need to win out to sneak into the postseason dance. … Boiling Springs has dropped its last two.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Columbia (15-1, .748781).

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Trinity (15-2, .717303).

Local teams on the outside: No. 9 Camp Hill (4-13, .369763).

Notes: Trinity’s winning streak increased to 11 games with triumphs over East Pennsboro and Camp Hill last week. The Shamrocks remain atop the Capital Division race as well with a 12-0 league record. … Camp Hill jumped one spot in the rankings with a 78-46 victory over Steel-High but fell in its last two outings.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lancaster Mennonite (12-7, .581387).

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: None.

Local teams on the outside: None

Notes: Lancaster Mennonite leapfrogged Halifax for the top seed.

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Linville Hill Christian (14-0, .743705).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: None.

Local teams on the outside: No. 11 West Shore Christian (10-9, .393214); No. 17 Harrisburg Christian (4-10, .232983).

Notes: West Shore Christian remained the 11th seed after splitting decisions against Harrisburg Christian and Dayspring Christian. … Harrisburg Christian slid two spots in the rankings.

Photos: Hershey boys basketball rides defense to 46-32 win at Mechanicsburg