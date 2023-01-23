 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball

Boys Basketball: Where local teams stand in the District 3 power rankings (Jan. 22)

Carlisle Northern 5.JPG

Northern's Noah Stake, right, and Carlisle's Jeremiah Snyder go up for a rebound during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn crossover game on Wednesday night at Northern High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The District 3 boys basketball postseason is less than a month away.

Crazy, right?

Local teams are digging in for their final stretch of league games and are measuring up for a final surge to improve their playoff seeding or grab one of the last playoff spots in their respective classifications.

Following is a breakdown of where teams in The Sentinel’s coverage area rank in each of the six classifications. All rankings listed reflect data provided to the District 3 website through Jan. 22 games.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Reading (17-0, .814768).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Cumberland Valley (14-1, .805558); No. 9 Carlisle (9-7, .673235); No. 12 Cedar Cliff (7-7, .598854).

Local teams on the outside: None

Notes: CV strung together 14 straight wins before falling in a 43-41 decision at Chambersburg Friday. The Eagles also share the Mid-Penn Commonwealth lead with State College after the Little Lions fell 58-55 to Harrisburg Friday … Carlisle has won three of its last four, only dropping a league contest to CV in that stretch. The Herd are 3-6 in league play but have cruised through their nonleague slate, boasting a 6-1 record … With back-to-back victories against Hershey and Penn Manor, and three wins in its last four, Cedar Cliff has crept into the postseason conversation.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Manheim Central (13-3, .727320).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 14

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Mechanicsburg (11-4, .710250); No. 11 Red Land (10-6, .634666).

Local teams on the outside: No. 16 Shippensburg (8-6, .579946); No. 17 Northern (7-9, .537902).

Notes: Mechanicsburg pulled in six straight victories before suffering a 78-70 setback to Lower Dauphin Friday. The Wildcats are in a tug-of-war for the Keystone crown, holding a half-game lead on Milton Hershey and a one-game advantage on Hershey … Red Land’s four-game winning streak came to a close with 57-50 loss to Palmyra Friday. The Patriots turned the corner since Dec. 27 with six victories in an eight-game stretch … Shippensburg has hit its stride, claiming victories in three of the its last four … Northern has dropped four of its last six but trounced James Buchanan 62-41 Friday.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Berks Catholic (14-1, .782300).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 10 Big Spring (9-6, .553888).

Local teams on the outside: No. 17 Boiling Springs (6-9, .440215); No. 19 East Pennsboro (5-10, .424999).

Notes: A 3-3 stretch over its last six has kept Big Spring in the playoff hunt. While struggling in league play at 3-6, the Bulldogs are a perfect 6-0 when facing nonleague opponents and captured a pair of tournament titles in that span … Boiling Springs has slightly improved its playoff chances with three wins over its last four and four over its last six … East Pennsboro has fallen in four of its last five appearances.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Columbia (14-1, .750657).

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Trinity (13-2, .703895).

Local teams on the outside: No. 10 Camp Hill (3-13, .320208).

Notes: Trinity’s winning streak widened to nine games with an 89-51 drubbing of Susquehanna Township Friday. The Shamrocks’ setbacks came against Tunkhannock and Berks Catholic, the top seed in Class 4A … Camp Hill snapped a four-game losing skid with a 54-31 triumph over East Juniata Saturday.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Halifax (11-3, 0.601684).

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: None.

Local teams on the outside: None

Notes: Halifax rides a four-game winning streak and holds a comfortable lead on No. 2 Lancaster Mennonite.

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Linville Hill Christian (12-0, .740385).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: None.

Local teams on the outside: No. 11 West Shore Christian (9-8, .351970); No. 15 Harrisburg Christian (4-10, .257525).

Notes: West Shore Christian has won four of its last seven to pull within one spot of the playoff cut-off ... Harrisburg Christian has dropped five of its last seven outings. 

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

