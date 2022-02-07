Boys Basketball: Where local teams stand in the District 3 power rankings (Feb. 6)

The clock is ticking and the end to the boys basketball regular season is on the horizon.

With the district power ranking deadline date less than a week away (Saturday), some teams are aiming to make their final charge at the District 3 postseason while others will wait and see how things play out.

Following is a breakdown of where teams in The Sentinel’s coverage area rank in each of the six classifications. All rankings listed reflect data provided to the District 3 website through Feb. 6 games.

For the full list of district power rankings, click here.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Reading (17-2, 0.808883)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Cedar Cliff (17-2, 0.774464; No. 4 Cumberland Valley (18-4, 0.769863).

Local teams on the outside: No. 21 Carlisle (6-13, 0.530224).

Notes: The Colts currently own a seven-game winning streak with two more games ahead of them this week. A win over Palmyra Wednesday would put them atop the Mid-Penn Keystone division … The Eagles were forced to grind out a 50-44 win against Carlisle Friday but ended their regular-season slate on a 10-game winning streak. They now enter a 10-day break, having won the Commonwealth Division title Friday after Chambersburg fell to Central Dauphin … The Herd have won three of their last five, but they will not be seeing postseason action this year.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lampeter-Strasburg (19-0, 0.795091).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 16

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Shippensburg (14-2, 0.739376); No. 14 Big Spring (13-7, 0.613057); No. 15 Mechanicsburg (10-10, 0.593621).

Local teams on the outside: No. 21 Northern (8-12, 0.518885); No. 30 Red Land (3-17, 0.373113).

Notes: The Greyhounds' 14-game winning streak came to a close Saturday with a 60-50 loss to Waynesboro. With the loss, Shippensburg dropped a spot to the No. 3 seed behind West York … The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven and remain firm in the No. 14 slot in the rankings. With two games left on its schedule, Big Spring eyes to ride the momentum of a 91-point outing Friday night against Greencastle-Antrim … The Wildcats continue their postseason push, having four of their last six … The Polar Bears have bounced back from a six-game skid, grabbing two straight wins … The Patriots have lost their last seven.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Berks Catholic (16-3, 0.787839).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Trinity (14-4, 0.673654); No. 7 Boiling Springs (10-8, 0.589398).

Local teams on the outside: No. 20 East Pennsboro (0-19, 0.231733).

Notes: The Shamrocks have won six straight and currently sit atop the Mid-Penn Capital Division … The Bubblers have won three of their last five and remain in comfortable position of nabbing a district playoff berth … The Panthers have lost 19 straight.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Columbia (18-2, 0.706066).

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 6 Camp Hill (7-13, 0.395364).

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Lions have won three of their last four, sneaking their way into the postseason picture. Camp Hill started its season 0-8.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Antietam (18-3, 0.686383).

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: none.

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Mount Calvary Christian (18-0, 0.715739).

Number of playoff qualifiers: eight

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: none.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

