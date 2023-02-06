There's little wiggle room at this point of the season, as the District 3 boys basketball power ranking deadline looms.

With several local teams locked into the postseason, and others clawing to keep their playoff chances alive, the home stretch is measuring up for a wild finish.

Following is a breakdown of where teams in The Sentinel’s coverage area rank in each of the six classifications. All rankings listed reflect data provided to the District 3 website through Feb. 5 games.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Reading (20-0, .819048).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Cumberland Valley (18-2, .793140); No. 8 Carlisle (12-8, .687416).

Local teams on the outside: No. 15 Cedar Cliff (10-9, .610369).

Notes: CV has hit its second gear of late, stringing together five straight wins to uphold their second seed. The Eagles played four games in a six-day span last week and defeated Central Dauphin, Central York, Harrisburg and Manheim Township. … Carlisle has won four of its last five to maintain the eighth seed in the playoff race. The Herd struck down Altoona and Central Dauphin last week and have the opportunity to finish 7-7 in league play with a victory against Chambersburg Feb. 13. … Cedar Cliff dropped three spots since the last update in part to two losses over its last three. The Colts fell to Milton Hershey and Red Land but sandwiched a nonleague win against Delone Catholic between the pair of setbacks.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Manheim Central (17-4, .722940).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 14

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Mechanicsburg (14-5, .714531); No. 12 Red Land (12-8, .627328); No. 13 Shippensburg (11-7, .599251).

Local teams on the outside: No. 19 Northern (8-12, .517257).

Notes: Mechanicsburg ascended two spots since the last update and reached its highest ranking of the season. The Wildcats secured a league victory against Palmyra Friday, and with a win against Red Land this week, will claim at least a share of the Keystone Division title. … Red Land holds strong as the 12th seed after snaring back-to-back wins against Hershey and Cedar Cliff. The Patriots’ 12 wins account for more victories than across Red Land’s 2016 to 2021 seasons. … With one game left on the schedule, Shippensburg holds the second-to-last playoff spot. The Greyhounds finished off league play with a split, falling to Waynesboro and rebounding against West Perry. … Northern has dropped two if its last three.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Berks Catholic (17-3, .757365).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: None

Local teams on the outside: No. 11 Big Spring (11-8, .552235); No. 17 East Pennsboro (8-12, .459604); No. 19 Boiling Springs (6-13, .399079).

Notes: Despite winning its last two, Big Spring remains just outside the postseason picture. The Bulldogs upset Northern 41-38 and held on for a 59-57 victory against James Buchanan last week. … East Pennsboro had won three straight games before falling to divisional counterpart Camp Hill to complete last week’s slate. The Panthers dropped two spots in the rankings. … Boiling Springs are losers of four straight.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Columbia (16-1, .754051).

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Trinity (17-2, .719545).

Local teams on the outside: No. 7 Camp Hill (7-15, .411012).

Notes: Trinity finished undefeated in league play and captured the Capital Division title with a 90-53 trouncing of Bishop McDevitt Friday. The Shamrocks are winners of 13 consecutive. … Camp Hill put together a three-game winning streak and improved two spots in the power rankings since the last update. The Lions’ claimed victory over Susquehanna Township, Upper Dauphin and East Pennsboro last week.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Lancaster Mennonite (13-7, .589643).

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: None.

Local teams on the outside: None

Notes: Lancaster Mennonite maintained its top seeding.

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Linville Hill Christian (15-0, .750685).

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 10 West Shore Christian (12-10, .450222).

Local teams on the outside: No. 17 Harrisburg Christian (5-12, .235685).

Notes: West Shore Christian entered the postseason picture with a pair of wins across its last three. … Harrisburg Christian kept the same ranking after losing its last two.

