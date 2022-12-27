Boys Basketball: Waynesboro, Cumberland Valley remain unbeaten with wins in Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament

The Mechanicsburg Wildcats hosted their annual Mechanicsburg Athletics/Suave Brothers Athletic Express Tournament Tuesday, drawing unbeaten Waynesboro in the nightcap of the first-round twin bill. The ‘Cats fell behind early due to the Indians' hot shooting at the start and ultimately fell 53-43.

Waynesboro moves on to face unbeaten Cumberland Valley at 7:30 p.m. in Wednesday's championship game while the Wildcats will face Selinsgrove in the consolation game at 6 p.m. Cumberland Valley defeated Selinsgrove 64-22 in the opener.

“We shot the ball well early on and that opened up some things for us,” Indian coach Tom Hoffman said. “We have five guys who can score at any time, and when someone is off someone else can step up. We were able to get a couple of runs to give us some separation."

Waynesboro (9-0) hit all five of its first-period shots from beyond the arc to jump out to leads of 10-2 and 19-9. Josh Smith hit a couple of shots to keep the Wildcats within striking distance. A Smith 3-pointer early in the second quarter pulled the Wildcats to within five, at 22-17, but Waynesboro closed out the quarter on a 9-4 run to take a 31-24 lead at the half.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well early and fell behind," Mechanicsburg coach Mike Gaffey said, "but we never quit right to the end."

Another trey from Smith and a Seth Brubaker put back got the ‘Cats within seven again at 33-26, but a 10-2 run by the Indians stretched out their lead to 15 at 41-26 late in the third period.

Mechanicsburg (5-3) ended the game on an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to 10 but couldn’t close that gap.

“We dug ourselves a hole and never got completely out of it," Gaffey said. "We have three sophomore starters, and I loved the way the whole team fought back. We played well defensively. Give credit to Waynesboro. They did the things they needed to do, and they are unbeaten for a reason.”

Chance Yanoski led the Wildcats with 20 points, and Smith added 12. Seth Brubaker added 11 to the Wildcat cause. They were the only three scorers for the Wildcats.

For the Indians, a balanced scoring attack saw Michael Young lead with 17, Jaylen Bean added 15 and Tanyon Shaull added 13, all in the second half.

Cumberland Valley 64, Selinsgrove 22: The unbeaten Eagles came out on fire, hitting their first 13 shots, including four of four from Nolan Buzalka from beyond the arc to jump out to a 36-8 lead. It was 13-0 before Selinsgrove scored a point. The Seals missed their first five shots, all from distance, as the active Eagle defense kept them out of the paint. The Eagle interior of Jackson Boone, Nolan Gilbert, and Buzalka controlled the boards and denied Selinsgrove second chances on offense.

Gilbert finally found space in the paint to put up 10 points with the Seals forced to step out to defend Buzalka.

Ten players scored points for the Eagles. Coach David Vespignani was able to add substitutions in the second half as the mercy rule kicked in.

Buzalka and Gilbert led the Eagles with 14 points each. Kip Gottlieb added nine for the Eagles.

Gavin Bastian led the Seals with nine points on three 3-pointers.