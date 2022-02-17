Boys Basketball:Tyler Houser's 24 points helps Cedar Cliff capture 2022 Mid-Penn title

HERSHEY — Cedar Cliff’s Tyler Houser crept to midcourt at Milton Hershey’s Spartan Center in the final minute of the fourth quarter and raised his right arm in the air to stir an already raucous Cedar Cliff student section.

Moments later, with roughly 20 seconds showing on the scoreboard, he found himself standing at the foul line with a quiet cheer echoing from the members of the student section, their fingers wiggling at shoulders’ length in hopes that he’d make the shots.

Houser’s Cedar Cliff boys basketball team held a slim four-point lead over the Shippensburg Greyhounds, but two free throws would put the game out of reach.

“Put them away” was the message that coursed through his mind.

He did.

With the pair of free-throws cascading through the net, Houser and the Colts polished off a 55-49 win over the Greyhounds Thursday night to capture the 2022 Mid-Penn Tournament title.

“I want to be in these spots,” Houser said of the foul shots. “It’s what I’ve worked for. I want to be the guy to make those shots.”

“He’s been here in many moments,” Cedar Cliff head coach Tigh Savercool said of Houser, “obviously not in the Mid-Penn championship, but he puts in the work to be ready for a moment like this and he was when he was called upon.”

Houser’s flair for the icing-on-the-cake finish didn’t come without a preceding back-and-forth battle.

It was the Colts finding the hot hand early, though. Led by 10 Houser points, Cedar Cliff jetted to an early 17-7 advantage and put the Greyhounds on their heels. Needing a response, Shippensburg turned to their blue-chip defensive end and University of Minnesota commit Anthony Smith to claw back.

Smith, with the help from senior guard Jayden Statum, turned the tables on a 20-7 Cedar Cliff lead and made things 20-13 by the end of the first quarter. They continued their response — an 8-0 run — into the early parts of the second quarter and crawled to within two at the 2:35 mark.

Houser got into foul trouble as well, which prompted Smith to post eight of his 16 points in the first half.

“That didn’t surprise me,” Shippensburg head coach Ray Staver said of the Greyhounds’ push back.

“We haven’t been behind like that all seasonlong, but it does not surprise me at all that they came back. I expected us to come back, and we just had to defend better and maybe finish our shots better, which we did. And we missed some good opportunities to score early in the game.”

With 10 first-quarter points from Houser — he scored a game-high 24 on the night — the Colts clung to a 27-24 halftime lead.

“We just got a little bit complacent from the early lead, and then we buckled down,” Savercool said.

The Colts did, but the ‘Hounds didn’t go away without a fight in third. After piecing together a 6-0 run of their own to grab a six-point edge, Shippensburg lit the fuse from deep, as Trae Kater canned a trio of 3-pointers.

Then, a block from Smith at the 1:07 mark in the third turned into a transition opportunity for the Greyhounds where Jeremy Thomas got out and ran and swiveled an underneath pass to Graison Michajluk.

Shippensburg re-snatched the lead at 41-37 by the end of the frame off a 12-2 run.

“That was huge,” Staver said of Kater’s 3-pointers. “He kept us right there in the second half.”

But then came the Colts. Charging back, the Colts sprung to an 8-4 spurt, which included an emphatic, crowd-roaring dunk from Houser, and the game was knotted up at 45-45.

Taking the tie to 49-49 with 1:31 remaining, a layup from Trenten Smith, two free throws from Charlie Werner and the final pair from Houser clinched the win and the Mid-Penn crown.

Along with Houser’s 24 points, Ayden Frey bucketed 13 for Cedar Cliff. Kater and Thomas followed up Anthony Smith’s 16 points with nine each for Shippensburg.

The Colts exhaled as the gold medals were draped around their necks and the raucousness fizzled away.

“We’ll give ourselves tonight,” Houser said of celebrating the win. “We got to enjoy this. But tomorrow, our focus goes to Muhlenberg (in the district playoffs). We gotta win that. That’s a huge game for us in our district journey, and we want to get two medals. We don’t want this to be our only one. So, we want to make a run in districts and Muhlenberg is our first step.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

