Boys Basketball: Trinity wins on buzzer beater, Cumberland Valley, Shippensburg, Cedar Cliff extend winning streaks and other notes from Tuesday's games

Buzzer beaters have quickly become a tradition in the Bishop McDevitt-Trinity rivalry this season.

Tuesday night, with the game tied at 48 apiece in overtime, Owen Schlager received a kick-back pass from Julian Gabbidon at the arc of the 3-point line and drained his 3-point attempt to clinch a 51-48 overtime victory for the Shamrocks.

Gabbidon led all scorers with 25 points and shot 9-for-19 from the field. Behind him, Talik Wall dropped in 11 points and Schlager scored three — the trio coming at the perfect time.

With the win, Trinity improved its record to 14-4 and comfortably sits in the No. 3 seed in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings.

Eagles move to nine straight

No Eagle eclipsed the double-digit barrier Tuesday night, but thanks to a staunch defensive effort, Cumberland Valley soared to a 47-36 win over Altoona to extend its winning streak to nine games.

Spencer Titus, Troy Collard and Nolan Gilbert all reached nine points to pace the Eagles while Jackson Boone and Grant Kuffa each contributed six points.

Ballooning its record to 17-4, Cumberland Valley’s regular-season wraps up Friday at Gene Evans Gymnasium in Carlisle. The Eagles are currently the No. 5 seed in the district 6A contingent.

Make it 14

Northern presented a challenge to Shippensburg Tuesday night, however a strong second half from the Greyhounds vaulted them to a 60-46 triumph over the visiting Polar Bears.

The win lengthens their winning streak to 14 games, and they continue to hold down the No. 2 slot in the district 5A power rankings.

Down big man Anthony Smith for another night, Statum led Shippensburg in scoring (22 points) for a second consecutive game, and Jeremy Thomas pitched in 18 points of his own.

Colts continue to cruise

The extensions of winning streaks appeared to be a consistent trend Tuesday, and Cedar Cliff added its name to the list with its eighth straight wvictory, a 65-45 triumph over Lower Dauphin.

Tyler Houser and Ayden Frey paved the path to victory with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Charlie Werner and Trenten Smith got in the mix, too, with eight points each.

The Colts return to action Friday to face Palmyra, one of the two teams that downed them earlier in the season. The Colts are currently No. 4 in the 6A power rankings

Tuesday’s top scorers

Trey Martin, Boiling Springs: 30 points

Julian Gabbidon, Trinity: 25 points

Jayden Statum, Shippensburg: 22 points

Lukas Rhodes, Mechanicsburg: 22 points

Jeremy Thomas, Shippensburg: 18 points

Maddex Labuda, Boiling Springs: 17 points

Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff: 15 points

Tuesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 47, Altoona 36

Central Dauphin 65, Carlisle 53

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 59, Milton Hershey 43

Cedar Cliff 65, Lower Dauphin 45

Hershey 53, Red Land 29

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry 49, Big Spring 48

Boiling Springs 66, James Buchanan 56

Shippensburg 60, Northern 46

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township 62, East Pennsboro 53

Trinity 51, Bishop McDevitt 48

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.