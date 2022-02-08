Boys Basketball: Trinity takes Capital Division title and other notes from Monday's games

The Trinity boys basketball team scored 21 points in the first quarter, 26 points in the fourth quarter and in between left little to no doubt on claiming the Mid-Penn Capital Division title Monday with a 74-53 win over Susquehanna Township.

The Shamrocks (15-4, 11-1 Capital) had four players break the double-digit point barrier Monday. Trey Weiand led all scorers with 19 points, Julian Gabbidon pitched in 18 and Owen Schlager and Bryan Skurcenski bucketed 16 and 13, respectively.

With the win, Trinity will almost certainly maintain its No. 2 seeding in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings.

Herd take Rams to the wire

Despite trailing 24-14 after one, Carlisle stormed back to make things interesting against Central Dauphin the rest of the way through, ultimately losing 59-50.

Julian Christopher scored a team-high 17 points while Jaydon Smith contributed nine points to the cause, and Jeremiah Snyder finished with seven.

Carlisle dropped to 6-14 (3-11 Commonwealth) with the hard-fought loss.

Colts win streak comes to a close

Facing an unfamiliar foe in Williamsport Monday, Cedar Cliff gave the visiting Millionaires a run for their money but fell short in a 51-44 neck-and-neck battle. The Colts entered Monday’s scrap on an eight-game winning streak.

Reaching the scoring column for the Colts was Tyler Houser (20 points), Ayden Frey (10), Justin Houser (nine) and Trenten Smith (five).

Cedar Cliff (17-3, 11-2 Keystone) squares off against Keystone rival Palmyra Wednesday to decide the division crown.

Monday's loss shuffled the Colts down to the No. 5 seed in the Class 6A rankings.

Monday’s top scorers

Trey Martin, Boiling Springs: 23 points

Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff: 20 points

Trey Weiand, Trinity: 19 points

Michael Baturin, Camp Hill: 19 points

Julian Gabbidon, Trinity: 18 points

Julian Christopher, Carlisle: 17 points

Monday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin 59, Carlisle 50

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 74, Susquehanna Township 53

Nonleague

Williamsport 51, Cedar Cliff 44

Boiling Springs 58, Camp Hill 44

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.