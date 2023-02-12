The sites for Tuesday’s Mid-Penn tournament semifinals have been announced, signifying the start of the boys basketball postseason.

Officials revealed the sites Saturday afternoon with Capital Division champion Trinity and Keystone winner Milton Hershey set to match up in a semifinal at Big Spring at 7:30 p.m. The other semifinal between Commonwealth king State College and Colonial champ Waynesboro, scheduled for the same time, will be held at East Pennsboro.

The semifinal winners advance to Thursday’s Mid-Penn championship slated for 7:35 p.m., at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome.

Mechanicsburg comes up short in Keystone

A win against Red Land Friday would have given Mechanicsburg at least a share of the Keystone title and likely a Mid-Penn tournament berth based on District 3 power rankings, but the Patriots played spoiler in a tightly contested 44-41 decision.

On the other hand, Milton Hershey (17-5, 11-3 Keystone) made sure of claiming the title outright with a 64-38 victory over Cedar Cliff.

While coming shy of the division crown, Mechanicsburg is locked in for the District 3 Class 5A playoffs after forging a 16-6 regular season record. The Wildcats led Red Land 34-24 through three quarters Friday, but a 20-point fourth-quarter surge, and a defensive stand, from the Patriots was the result of the three-point setback.

The Patriots, who are also playoff bound and won their last four games, were paced by Tyler Kerlin, Reece Meanor and Anderson French with nine points each. Chance Yanoski’s game-high 15 points and Josh Smith’s 14 led the Wildcats.

Shippensburg surges to hopeful playoff spot

Winners of eight of its last 10, Shippensburg made its case for a District 3 Class 5A playoff spot. The Greyhounds capped their late-season push with a 65-61 nonleague win over Dover Tuesday behind freshman Cole Trn’s 18 points.

Shippensburg seized control from the first quarter, building a 15-13 lead that grew to 28-25 by halftime. An 18-point third quarter and a 19-point fourth put the finishing touches on the double-digit triumph.

Trn’s 18 points included three 3-pointers and a 3-for-4 performance at the free-throw line. Trae Kater added 17 points for the Greyhounds, and Mason Fogelsonger joined the duo in double figures with 10 points. Trn finished the regular season leading the ‘Hounds in points per game (12.9), 3-point percentage (36%), free-throw percentage (87%) and steals per game (3.5).

Shippensburg (13-7, 10-4 Colonial) clings to the 14th and final postseason seed in the 5A classification ahead of Wednesday’s power ranking deadline. Hindering the Greyhounds from a stronger playoff cushion is their opposing win percentage (.482498), which ranks lowest among all 5A schools.

Herd fighting for home-court advantage

Carlisle has strung together three straight wins and five victories across its last six. But the Herd are looking to pull out one final punch.

Carlisle hosts Chambersburg Monday at 7:30 p.m., in what currently stands as a battle of No. 8 and 9 seeds in the district 6A power rankings. Both teams are well in the playoff picture — 12 teams earn postseason berths in 6A — but a win or loss could determine home-court advantage for the first round of playoffs.

As of Saturday, the Herd’s overall rating sat at .695145. The Trojans weren’t far off with a .674142 rating.

Carlisle edged Chambersburg 68-67 in the team’s first meeting this season.

Photos: Trinity races past Bishop McDevitt for Mid-Penn Capital boys basketball title