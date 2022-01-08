Boys Basketball: Trinity, Boiling Springs nab OT wins, Cedar Cliff remains undefeated and other notes from Friday's games

With 2.0 seconds remaining on the clock, Trinity’s Bryan Skurcenski sprinted to the far-right wing of the 3-point line, hauled in a pass from Trey Weiand and forcibly banked in his 3-point attempt to force overtime against Bishop McDevitt.
Riding the adrenaline of the buzzer-beater shot, the Shamrocks outscored the host Crusaders 7-4 in overtime and walked away with 65-62 win. Aside from Skurcenski’s late-game heroics and overall 11 points, Julian Gabbidon led the charge, bucketing 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field. Talik Wall contributed an additional 15 points to the cause.
Gabbidon’s 24-point effort was a season high and marked the fourth time he’s cracked the 20-point threshold this season.
Trinity jumped to 6-2 with the win.
Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley fends off late push, tops Mechanicsburg in overtime to extend winning streak
Bubblers top Rockets in double overtime
Aiming to snap a three-game skid, Boiling Springs (3-5) visited James Buchanan Friday and was forced to earn every point of its win, a 61-56 double-overtime decision. Trey Martin, who currently ranks as the No. 6 scorer on MaxPreps’ Pennsylvania statistical leaders list, led all scorers with 25 points. Following suit for the Bubblers was junior Maddex Labuda, who dropped 21 points behind a 9-for-11 night at the free-throw line.
Martin has recorded at least 20 points in six of his seven outings this year. He's eclipsed the 30-point barrier on three occasions.
Boiling Springs has the opportunity to continue its winning ways Tuesday against a 3-8 West Perry team.
Bulldogs march to 3 straight
Following 53-39 and 53-50 triumphs over Mifflin County and Northern, Big Spring downed West Perry Friday night in decisive fashion, 62-40.
The Bulldogs had four players bucket their way to double figures. Seth Griffie paced all scorers with 13 points and completed a double-double night with 12 rebounds. Jesse Burnhisel netted a career-high 12 points and Jake Knouse and Tucker Lowery rounded out the quartet with 11 points apiece.
The win propels the Bulldogs above the .500 line for the first time since their opening-season victory against Biglerville.
Colts remain undefeated
Riding a 28-20 halftime lead, Cedar Cliff extended its winning streak and undefeated season Friday night thanks to 57-52 win over Lower Dauphin. The Colts' record improved to 9-0, good enough to keep them atop the District 3 Class 6A power rankings.
Tyler Houser paved the way with 14 points while Ayden Frey chipped in 12. Charlie Werner and Sam Grube also totaled eight points each. Houser’s 14 points marked just the third time he’s been held below the 20-point line this season.
Wildcats take Milton Hershey to the wire
While Mechanicsburg fell a few baskets short Friday night in a 66-62 loss to Milton Hershey, the Wildcats received major contributions from seniors Lukas Rhodes and Sam Burch as well as freshman guard Josh Smith.
Rhodes posted a game-high 28 points, sinking 10 2-pointers and a 3-ball with a 5-for-8 performance at the foul line. Burch did most of the work from beyond the arc, burying four treys en route to 15 points. Smith rolled in 13 points.
With his 28 tallies, Rhoades has scored 25 points or more in four games this season. His season high remains 34 points, which he recorded against Carlisle in the Carlisle Classic Tournament Dec. 10.
Mechanicsburg dipped to 4-7 on the season, having lost its last three.
Friday’s top scorers
Lukas Rhodes, Mechanicsburg: 28 points
Trey Martin, Boiling Springs: 25 points
Julian Gabbidon, Trinity: 24 points
Maddex Labuda, Boiling Springs: 21 points
Grant Kuffa, Cumberland Valley: 16 points
Talik Wall, Trinity: 15 points
Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff: 14 points
Seth Griffie, Big Spring: 13 points
Friday’s scores
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, ppd. —> TBD
Cumberland Valley 58, Altoona 47
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff 57, Lower Dauphin 52
Milton Hershey 66, Mechanicsburg 62
Hershey at Red Land, ppd. —> Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Northern, ppd., —> Jan. 12
Big Spring 62, West Perry 40
Boiling Springs 61, James Buchanan 56 (2OT)
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity 65, Bishop McDevitt 62 (OT)
Susquehanna Township 59, East Pennsboro 49
