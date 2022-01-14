Boys Basketball:Trey Martin leads second quarter surge, Boiling Springs downs Northern in Colonial bout

Few teams can withstand the versatility, length and size of Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin.

The Shippensburg University-bound guard can hurt the opposition from down low, in transition, from midrange and from beyond the 3-point line.

Friday night, pitted against Mid-Penn Colonial foe Northern at Boiling Springs’ Dieter Court, Martin’s four-pronged arsenal was on full display. Bucketing 13 points in the second quarter and scoring a game-high 27, the senior standout led the Bubblers to a 46-34 victory over the visiting Polar Bears.

The Bubblers (5-5, 4-2 Colonial) extended their winning streak to three games with the triumph while Northern — also on a two-game winning stretch entering Friday night’s bout — dropped to 5-6 (3-3 Colonial) with the defeat.

“Offensively, Trey carried us a little bit early,” Boiling Springs head coach Joel Martin said, “but then down the stretch, when we spread it out.”

For much of the first half, Boiling Springs and Northern found themselves deadlocked in a tight battle. Northern opened the first quarter with six players finding the scoring column, which translated to a 13-9 first-frame lead.

Down four, Trey Martin took matters into his own hands in the second quarter, scoring from just about every area of the court. Driving to the lane on multiple occasions, Martin got the favored whistle and drew three trips to the foul line, converting all six of his attempts. His midrange game caught fire, too, as he knocked down a pair of jumpers, and at the 6:15 mark, drained a corner 3-pointer.

Behind Martin's 13 points, and a combined trio between Marcus Boyle and Maddex Labuda, the Bubblers entered the halftime break with a one-point advantage at 25-24.

“My midrange, definitely,“ Trey Martin said of what fueled his second-quarter success. “That's probably my best area of scoring. My one-dribble pull-ups was definitely what had me going, and then just drawing contact whenever I drive in the lane, they usually call it because it [happens] a lot.”

The third quarter saw the Polar Bears attempt to remove Martin from the Bubblers' game plan. And they did, containing him to four points. But with Martin hounded every step down the floor, Boiling Springs turned to its other rotational players.

A Brayden Richie wing 3-ball with 2:29 remaining in the third stretched the Bubbler lead to four. However, Northern punched back, and by the end of the quarter, the lead was down to 34-32.

Northern’s ability to rein in the offensive rebound on a plethora of occasions kept the Bubblers on their toes and kept the Polar Bears in the game throughout the 32 minutes of action.

“We did, we got hurt on the offensive rebounds a little bit. … (Tommy Isenberg) did a good job carving out a space down low,” Joel Martin said, “and they got him the ball, and he scored overtop of us.”

With their backs against the wall, the Bubblers jolted to a 5-0 spurt of their own to open the final quarter. Boyle sank a jumper and a wide-open 3-pointer from Trey Martin cushioned the Boiling Springs’ edge to seven. Labuda cashed in on a late 3-pointer, and Boiling Springs rode its suffocating defense the rest of the way through, along with three trips to the foul line.

Northern, an outfit known for knocking down its share of treys, was held without a 3-pointer Friday night.

“That’s something we were really emphasizing in the locker room,” Trey Martin said of taking away the 3-ball. “We knew they're probably one of the best shooting teams in the league, so that’s something we keyed on.”

Behind Martin’s 27 points, Boiling Springs received seven points from Labuda and six from Marcus Boyle. Drew Weaver and Isenberg led the Polar Bears with nine and eight points, respectively.

Martin’s 27 tallies is the eighth 20-plus point outing this season through nine games played.

Prior to the start of the game, Boiling Springs honored Ed Dasher, the program’s first 1,000-point scorer. Dasher played for the Bubblers from 1952 to 1956, capping his prep career with 1,563 career points and earning a 1956 All-State Second Team nod his senior season. Through his four-year tenure, Boiling Springs racked up 97 wins and was a two-time District 3 runner up.

