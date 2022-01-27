Boys Basketball: Trey Martin breaks Boiling Springs' single-game scoring record with 46 points against Bermudian Springs

Records are meant to be broken.

Thursday night, it was Trey Martin's turn.

In a 68-41 win over visiting Bermudian Springs, Martin set a new Boiling Springs' boys single-game scoring record of 46 points. He took 24 shots across the 32 minutes of play.

The previous record of 45 points was set in 1998 by Ty Raver.

"It's pretty satisfying," Martin said via phone, "definitely a great feeling."

Martin accumulated the 46 points on 15 2-pointers, a pair of 3-pointers and went a perfect 10-for-10 at the foul line.

"Pretty much everything to be honest," Martin said on what was working well for him Thursday. "My teammates kept feeding me the ball, and I was scoring. So, I got to give credit to them for that, but everything was going in."

Boiling Springs is now 9-6 (6-2 Colonial) on the season, having won seven of its last eight games.

