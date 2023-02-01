 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball

Boys Basketball: Tigh Savercool gets 100th career win in Cedar Cliff's triumph over Delone Catholic

Cedar Cliff Mechanicsburg 13.JPG

Cedar Cliff's head coach Tigh Savercool gives instructions to his team during a team out in the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Keystone game against Mechanicsburg on Friday night at Cedar Cliff High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Mason hit a 3-pointer during the Colts' Dec. 16 game against Mechanicsburg.

Aiden Cada, Keith Ford, Jaylen Mason and Sam Grube each reached double figures, and the Cedar Cliff boys basketball team dispatched Delone Catholic 63-45 Wednesday.

The win gave head coach Tigh Savercool his 100th career victory and improves the Colts’ District 3 Class 6A playoff chances. Prior to Wednesday’s affair, Cedar Cliff was ranked 13th in a field that has 12 postseason entries. 

The Colts (10-8, 6-5 Keystone) ran out to the commanding victory by building a 15-4 first-quarter lead and dilated the advantage to 34-15 at halftime. Cada paced all Cedar Cliff scorers with 19 points, which included three 3-pointers and a 4-for-5 performance at the free-throw line. Ford followed suit with 14 points, Mason added 13 and Grube poured in a dozen. 

The Squires were led by Gage Zimmerman, who scored 19 points.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

