Boys Basketball: Tigh Savercool gets 100th career win in Cedar Cliff's triumph over Delone Catholic

The win gave head coach Tigh Savercool his 100th career victory and improves the Colts’ District 3 Class 6A playoff chances. Prior to Wednesday’s affair, Cedar Cliff was ranked 13th in a field that has 12 postseason entries.

The Colts (10-8, 6-5 Keystone) ran out to the commanding victory by building a 15-4 first-quarter lead and dilated the advantage to 34-15 at halftime. Cada paced all Cedar Cliff scorers with 19 points, which included three 3-pointers and a 4-for-5 performance at the free-throw line. Ford followed suit with 14 points, Mason added 13 and Grube poured in a dozen.