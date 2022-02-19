Boys Basketball: Team growth, togetherness lifts Carlisle Christian to 1st conference title

“Great” and “loss” are two words Carlisle Christian Academy head boys basketball coach Alan Brunner rarely pairs in the same sentence.

But in the case of a Jan. 15 game against Frederick Christian Homeschool out of Maryland, he made an exception.

Because while his Carlisle outfit ultimately lost a back-and-forth 50-41 contest to the Warriors, the Knights played opportunistic basketball despite missing their top scorer. Their performance was also a considerable improvement from the squads’ previous meeting in the season, a game the Knights dropped 78-38.

Brunner said the nine-point defeat was the day everything clicked.

“When I went to the locker room that day,” Brunner said, “I said to them, ‘That's proof you can do anything. You can do anything you want.’ And my gut tells me if we played them a third time, we would beat them because they finally figured out that it's not just about one person — it's about the team. And I think that's the biggest moment for me this year.”

The Knights took that message to heart.

With the nine-point loss in the thick of their season, the Knights had mined a bulk of success before and after the gutsy defeat. Playing in the Pennsylvania Christian Athletic Conference, Carlisle steamrolled its competition over the course of the season and authored an overall 14-2 regular-season record (10-0 in conference play).

That success continued into the postseason as well, where the Knights punched through the first two rounds of the PCAC playoffs, winning 55-37 and 69-38.

Saturday, they capped their 2021-22 campaign and an undefeated conference record by hauling in the 2022 PCAC title with = a 57-40 decision over defending conference champion Twin Valley Bible Academy.

The title is Carlisle’s first in school history. It also comes two years removed from a crushing defeat in the 2019 championship game, where the Knights fell in a neck-and-neck 61-59 battle to Lebanon Christian Academy.

“It’s just so interesting because two years ago, we were feeling that agony of defeat,” Brunner said, “and it was crushing. I had six players that were part of that two years ago, and I asked them before we played tonight, ‘How did you feel two years ago,’ and they just they let loose. So, to have that complete turn around, see the perseverance of that group and be able to bring home a title … it's awesome.”

The Knights did so in commanding fashion. After both teams struggled out of the gate, which resulted in a 6-4 score at the 2:30 mark of the first quarter, Carlisle began firing on all cylinders and stormed to a quarter-ending 5-0 run to grab an 11-4 lead.

Carlisle then built an additional 9-2 spurt that ballooned its lead to 14, at 22-8, with 3:12 remaining in the second. Twin Valley never got back within single digits, and the Knights rode their defense the rest of the way.

“More than ever today,” Brunner said of his team coming together, “because we didn't play our greatest game offensively. We did not play well. We had some let downs on defense, but I told them, they persevered even through not playing a great game today. Take them (Twin Valley) out and still win the championship. So, absolutely, it took them working together even through difficult times to come home and get that win, so I absolutely saw that today.”

Carson Tuckey, Tristan Moyer and Brandon Asicone — who was named the tournament's most valuable player — received PCAC all-tournament team nods.

With the conference title in hand, the Knights looked back on how they achieved the highest honor.

Throughout the season, Brunner cited the team’s collective growth. Carlisle compiled an 11-8 record the previous season while navigating a pandemic-altered landscape. A bulk of players returning from that team saw increased minutes on the floor this season.

Players like Tuckey, who logged limited time his first two seasons with the blue and white, stepped into a leadership role. To complement his leadership, Tuckey also quickly burgeoned into one of the conference’s top scorers, averaging a team-best 17.7 points per game entering Saturday’s championship.

Brunner also credits his core of seniors — Moyer, Peyton Richie, Benjamin Pajo, Jacob Fry and Matt Verow— for setting the tone in the team’s goal-raching season. While they didn’t all light up the scoreboard on a given night, they each exemplified the attitude of a team-first player, Brunner siad.

“What we really try to promote to them is that everybody contributes,” Brunner said, “whether you get significant playing time or you don't, you help make each other better in practice, and that's what they do. … They really buy into that concept that even though I may not necessarily get a lot of time on the court, I am still contributor to the team, and I push everybody at practice, and I think that's a really, really big thing for us. They've bought in to that concept, and there's a closeness. Oh my heavens there’s such a closeness with this group. They’re a lot of fun.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.