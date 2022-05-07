Boys Basketball: Shippensburg's Anthony Smith, Jeremy Thomas earn 2022 All-State Class 5A honors

After helping Shippensburg boys basketball to its most successful season in program history, seniors Anthony Smith and Jeremy Thomas have some individual postseason accolades to celebrate.
In Saturday morning’s reveal of the 2022 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Association All-State Class 5A Boys Basketball teams, Smith and Thomas were named to the All-State Second Team and Third Team, respectively. It was the first all-state nod for both Greyhounds.
Smith, a University of Minnesota football commit, averaged 17.3 points and 8.6 rebounds a game for the Greyhounds while shooting a team-best 61% from the field. Along the way, the 6-foot-7 future Golden Gopher defensive lineman bucketed his 1,000th career point, dished 55 assists, swatted 45 shots and piled up 34 steals.
Thomas, after missing a good clip of his junior season due to injury, served as Shippensburg’s most consistent player this winter from beginning to end. The 6-foot-4 forward led Shippensburg with 441 points on the season (16.3 per game) while also accumulating team-highs in pass deflections (102), steals (67) and blocks (49). Thomas shot 46% from the field.
In a senior season filled with accolades and historical marks, Boiling Springs' Trey Martin hauls in one last laurel this year with Player of the Year honors. Take a look at who else dribbled and shot their way to All-Sentinel status.
Together, Smith and Thomas helped steer the ‘Hounds to a 22-5 record this season. The duo also propelled Shippensburg to its first trip to the state quarterfinals and its second visit to the District 3 title game in program history. Smith and Thomas were recognized as Mid-Penn Colonial Division First Team all-stars and punched their ticket to the 2021-22 All-Sentinel Team — Thomas was a First Team recipient and Smith a Second Team.
The All-State Class 5A Team was headlined by Player of the Year and Imhotep Charter’s Justin Edwards. Imhotep Charter skipper Andre Noble was dubbed Coach of the Year.
2021-22 Class 5A All-State Teams First Team
Justin Edwards, 6’ 7”, junior, Imhotep Charter (Player of the Year)
Rodney Gallagher, 6’, junior, Laurel Highlands
Thomas Sorber, 6’ 9”, sophomore, Archbishop Ryan
Mike Wells, 6’ 4”, senior, New Castle
Ty Burton, 5’ 10”, sophomore, Lampeter-Strasburg
Rahmir Barno, 6’, junior, Imhotep Charter
Second Team
Jalen Franklin, 6’ 1”, senior, Susquehannock
Ahmad Nowell, 6’, sophomore, Imhotep Charter
Keondre DeShields, 6’ 3”, junior, Laurel Highlands
Jackson Hicke, 6’ 4”, junior, Radnor
Anthony Smith, 6’ 7”, senior, Shippensburg Area
Elijah Hamilton, 6’ 4”, junior, Octorara
Third Team
Trey Grube, 6’, junior, Manheim Central
Larenzo Jerkins, 6’ 4”, sophomore, Chester
Jeremy Thomas, 6’ 4”, senior, Shippensburg Area
Colin Payne, 6’ 3”, senior, Exeter Township
Luke Boyd, 6’ 1”, senior Archbishop Ryan
Darren Williams, 6’ 4”, sophomore, Archbishop Ryan
