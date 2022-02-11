Boys Basketball: Shippensburg's Anthony Smith buckets 1,000th career point and other notes from Thursday's games

Career marks have become a staple of the Shippensburg boys basketball season.

In Thursday night’s decisive 81-45 Mid-Penn Colonial win over Big Spring, senior Anthony Smith scored his 1,000th career point in a 29-point, 11-rebound outing. Smith joins fellow senior Jayden Statum in reaching a career feat this year. Statum broke the program’s all-time scoring record at 1,259 points Jan. 22 against Waynesboro.

With Thursday’s win, the Greyhounds improved their record to 15-2 and sit comfortably in the No. 3 seed in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings, only trailing Lampeter-Strasburg and West York.

Statum and Jeremy Thomas joined Smith in double figures Thursday, scoring 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Herd go out with a bang

Concluding its 2021-22 regular season Thursday against Waynesboro, Carlisle capped its campaign in style by snatching a 68-53 victory over the Indians.

The Herd had four players eclipse double digits. Jaydon Smith led the way with 21 points while Nick Stiltner bucketed 20, and Julian Christopher and Jeremiah Snyder dropped 14 and 12, respectively.

Carlisle finished the season with an 8-14 record.

Bubblers bolt past Mustangs

It was another dominant night for Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin Thursday, as the Shippensburg University pledge scored 39 points en route to a 71-60 win for the Bubblers.

Brayden Richie and Maddex Labuda also boasted strong outings, registering 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Bubblers (13-8) square off against Shippensburg Friday in their regular-season finale before turning their attention to the district Class 4A postseason.

Patriots snap 8-game skid

Red Land hauled in a 60-45 triumph against East Pennsboro Thursday, snapping an eight-game losing streak.

Directing the path to victory was Anderson French, who scored a team-high 19 points. Bryce Zeiders followed suit with 17 of his own and Kyler Rheem got in the mix with 12 points.

For East Pennsboro, Cayden Lester canned a game-best 20 points.

Red Land concludes its 2021-22 campaign at 4-18 while the Panthers drop to 0-21 and face Steelton-Highspire Friday to wrap up their season.

Thursday’s top scorers

Trey Martin, Boiling Springs: 39 points

Anthony Smith, Shippensburg: 29 points

Jaydon Smith, Carlisle: 21 points

Nick Stiltner, Carlisle: 20 points

Cayden Laster, East Pennsboro: 20 points

Anderson French, Red Land: 19 points

Jayden Statum, Shippensburg: 19 points

Aidan Sallie, Big Spring: 18 points

Matthew Ward, Big Spring: 17 points

Lukas Rhodes, Mechanicsburg: 17 points

Bryce Zeiders, Red Land: 17 points

Jeremy Thomas, Shippensburg: 16 points

Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg: 16 points

Thursday’s scores

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 81, Big Spring 45

Boiling Springs 71, West Perry 60

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg 58, Northern 38

Carlisle 68, Waynesboro 53

Red Land 60, East Pennsboro 45

