Boys Basketball: Shippensburg sprints by Boiling Springs 63-44 for 13th straight win

Jayden Statum grimaced with pain as his arm dangled a fingertips length from the floor early in the first quarter of Monday night’s Mid-Penn Colonial game at Boiling Springs.

The Shippensburg senior has dealt with a shoulder injury and lingering pain throughout the course of his 2021-22 campaign, but like any other night on the hardwood, Statum weathered the pain — minus a two-minute exit in the first quarter — and marched his Greyhound outfit into battle.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Statum erupted for a 14-point second frame and guided Shippensburg all the way to the end of a 63-44 triumph against the host Bubblers to extend the Greyhounds winning streak to 13 games.

Statum finished the night with a game-high 23 points all while being without the services of big man Anthony Smith due to undisclosed reasons.

“He’s a tough kid. I told him after the game,” Shippensburg head coach Ray Staver said, “I said. ‘Are you, OK?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, I’m OK.’ I said, ‘You were one tough son of a gun.’ And he’s shown that through the four years that we’ve had him and it’s a little different now, but tonight, I think our team understands where we have to go.”

Ending the first quarter on a 7-0 run to build a 15-6 lead, the Greyhounds kept the throttle down early in the second. Statum knocked a quick eight points off a pair of 3-pointers and ballooned the Shippensburg advantage to 14 at the 5:43 mark.

He continued his torrid stretch throughout the second, coaxing in an acrobatic layup and drilling home a group of contested jumpers. With Statum’s shooting kicked into high gear, teammates Carter Funk, Tyler Hall and Graison Michajluk did their work on the offensive glass, snaring rebound after rebound.

Boiling Springs did push back, however, as Maddex Labuda and Marcus Boyle each canned a 3-pointer, and Trey Martin tacked on four points.

The ‘Hounds still led 35-21 at halftime.

“That was an emphasis for us,” Staver said of Ship’s offensive rebounding. “I think we’ve been pretty good on the offensive boards all season long and solid on the defensive end, so I think that probably helped us some, too. And at the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter as well.”

Keeping the same mindset in the fourth quarter, the Greyhounds staved off a third-quarter surge from the Bubblers and reignited its offensive stability by scoring 20 points — the same as they had in the second.

Inconsistent ball movement from the Bubblers granted Shippensburg the opportunity to get out and run in transition, leading to buckets on the other end. Michajluk dropped in a pair of stick backs on six points in the frame while Statum added six more to his total. Jeremy Thomas contributed four points to the final-quarter tally as well.

Thomas complemented Statum’s 23 points with 17 of his own. Funk and Michajluk nearly broke the double-digit barrier as well, scoring eight apiece.

“We defended well and rebounded really well in that last three or four minutes in that stretch,” Staver said. “And we had some big buckets. Graison had three really big buckets for us inside there.”

The Bubblers big quarter came in the third. Brayden Richie went on a personal 6-0 spurt with 2:38 left in the stanza and scratched Boiling Springs back to within seven at 39-32, and Shippensburg buoyed its lead back up to nine — 43-34 — to end the third.

“We were taking quick shots and playing right into their hands, which led to a lot of transition buckets,” Boiling Springs head coach Joel Martin said, “and they certainly have an advantage on the boards. And so at halftime, I told them, ‘Hey, let’s come back. It’s one bucket at a time. Let’s make them play some defense and get the ball moving.’ And we did that.”

In the end, it was the Greyhounds sprinting to the finish line in the fourth to clinch the win. The Bubblers cited their lack of disciplined defense as the falling point in Monday’s game.

Offensively, Trey Martin paced Boiling Springs with 16 points while Boyle and Labuda scored 13 and nine, respectively.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

