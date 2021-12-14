Boys Basketball: Shippensburg powers past Big Spring in Mid-Penn Colonial opener

The message from Big Spring boys basketball coach Jason Creek was simple to his team: keep bodies in front of Anthony Smith at all times. Despite the edict, the Greyhounds’ senior grabbed 20 rebounds in his time on the court as Shippensburg edged the Bulldogs 65-50 at Big Spring Tuesday night.

Shippensburg (2-1, 1-0 Colonial) grabbed a quick lead, as Jayden Statum canned a 3-pointer and the ‘Hounds never trailed in the game. The Bulldogs cut the deficit to one early in the third quarter at 29-28, but the Greyhounds went on a 24-7 run to end the quarter up 53-35.

Big Spring (1-2, 0-1 Colonial) went on a late fourth-quarter run, capped by 3s from Aidan Sallie and Matt Ward to cut the margin to 60-50.

The 3-pointer by Ward was the 188th of his career, breaking the career program record of 187 set by Cale Nelson in the late 2000’s.

“It was bittersweet tonight to watch that record fall,” said Creek. “It was broken by one of my players against the player that I played with in high school. Both are special players.”

Nelson went on to star at Saint Francis University, scoring more than 1,300 career points and draining 259 3-pointers for the Red Flash.

The three-headed monster for the Greyhounds or Statum, Smith, and Jeremy Thomas, combined for 47 points, 35 rebounds, and nine assists. Statum led all scorers with 21 points.

Smith suffered a lower leg injury in the third quarter after a missed dunk attempt and did not return to the game.

“We talked about the need to get bodies on Smith, but he just controlled the paint,” said Creek. “My kids never quit and they were right in that game despite not shooting well and not rebounding well.”

Freshman Aidan Sallie gave the Bulldogs a lift, as he came off the bench and hit four of five shots in the opening half for 10 points. He finished as the leading scorer for the ‘Dogs with 18 points. Ward added 12 and Jake Knouse and Seth Griffie each tallied seven. Griffie and Tucker Lowery each fouled out trying to slow Smith down.

Thomas scored 14 and Smith added 12 for the Greyhounds. Graizon MIchajluk added nine for the Greyhounds.

“If you would have told me my two top shooters would go a combined three of 15, and we were still in the game,” said Creek.

“We started out well- we defended well at times, especially against Ward,” said Shippensburg coach Ray Staver. ”We started to rely on the perimeter jump shot too much in the first half. When we started to get out in transition, we started to get easy buckets.”

Shippensburg plays Boiling Springs Friday in a game where Trey Martin of Boiling Springs needs nine points to reach 1,000 for his career. Statum is heading for the all-time scoring record at Shippensburg, where he needs less than 100 points to pass Craig Van Scyoc for the all-time Greyhound record.

