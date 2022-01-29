Boys Basketball: Shippensburg nabs 12 straight, Cumberland Valley continues torrid pace and other notes from Friday's games

Despite being down its blue-chip defensive end of a center in Anthony Smith, Shippensburg left no doubts in extending its winning streak Friday night against Greencastle-Antrim with a 77-58 triumph.
The win balloons the Greyhounds' said winning streak to 12 games.
In Smith’s stead, five different players reached double figures Friday. Jeremy Thomas led the charge with a team-high 21 points. Following suit were Erby Weller with 18, Jayden Statum with 14, Carter Funk with 11 and Trae Kater with 10.
Shippensburg has scored 60 or more points in six of its last seven games.
Eagles stay on the gas
Sticking with the trend of winning streaks, Cumberland Valley remained members of the club Friday with a controlling 78-44 victory over Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Central Dauphin East.
The win stretches the Eagles' tear to six games. They improved to 14-4 overall.
Three Eagles scored 15 or more points Friday. Grant Kuffa paced the team with 18 points on six 3-pointers while Nolan Gilbert canned 16 points and Spencer Titus joined the onslaught with 15. Dylan Levis also cracked double figures with 13 points.
Shamrocks continue bounce back
After falling into a two-game skid two weeks ago against Berks Catholic and Columbia, Trinity bounced back with a win streak that stretched to four with Friday night’s 60-22 romping of Steelton-Highspire.
Bryan Skurcenksi led all scorers with 20 points, burying five shots from 3-point territory on a 6-for-11 night from the field. Behind the senior guard, Trey Weiand contributed nine points and Talik Wall added eight on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting line.
The Shamrocks' record sits at 12-4, and they are currently sit at No. 3 in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings.
Patriots take Falcons toe-to-toe
For nearly the second time in three nights, Lower Dauphin was feeling the scare of another tight loss Friday — this time to Red Land. But the Falcons were able to stand tall despite an intrepid effort from the Patriots in a 53-49 decision.
Bryce Zeiders led all scorers with 18 points for the Patriots, converting four 2-pointers, a pair of treys and going 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. Joining Zeiders in double figures was Tyler Kerlin, who sank a trio of 3-pointers on the way to 11 points.
Friday night’s top scorers
Jaydon Smith, Carlisle: 25 points
Matthew Ward, Big Spring: 23 points
Jeremy Thomas, Shippensburg: 21 points
Bryan Skurcenski, Trinity: 20 points
Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff: 19 points
Erby Weller, Shippensburg: 18 points
Grant Kuffa, Cumberland Valley: 18 points
Aidan Sallie, Big Spring: 18 points
Bryce Zeiders, Red Land: 18 points
Nolan Gilbert, Cumberland Valley: 16 points
Friday’s scores
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle 69, Harrisburg 60
Cumberland Valley 78, CD East 44
Mid-Penn Keystone
Palmyra 51, Mechanicsburg 27
Lower Dauphin 53, Red Land 49
Cedar Cliff 43, Milton Hershey 23
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring 59, Northern 53
Waynesboro 63, Boiling Springs 43
Mid-Penn Capital
Bishop McDevitt 78, Camp Hill 38
Shippensburg 77, Greencastle 58
Trinity 60, Steelton-Highspire 22
