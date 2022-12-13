Boys Basketball: Shippensburg catches fire for 17 3-pointers, handles Big Spring in Colonial opener

A weight has been lifted off the Shippensburg boys basketball team’s shoulders.

After a season that started with a coaching change weeks before first tip-off and two straight losses to open their campaign, the 2022-23 Greyhounds’ identity is starting to take shape.

In a Colonial Division opener Tuesday night against Big Spring, the Greyhounds set a game plan and stuck to it. Keying on the outside shot and creating space amid the Bulldog zone defense, Shippensburg poured in 17 3-pointers and rode a torrid 27-4 first quarter to down Big Spring 86-37 at Shippensburg High School.

Jackson Stought led the Shippensburg scoring barrage, bucketing a game-high 24 points punctuated by six 3-pointers.

“It’s definitely one of our dangerous weapons,” Stought said of the 3-point shot, “but we know that we’re good all around. As long as we share the ball and play our game, we’ll be good.”

The ‘Hounds (1-2, 1-0 Colonial) seized the momentum from the opening tip, climbing to a 10-0 run. Shippensburg’s early surge was powered by guards Cole Trn and Trae Kater, who dropped a quick five points each.

From beyond the arc to down in the paint, Shippensburg outmuscled Big Spring (2-1, 0-1). The Greyhounds drained four 3-pointers in the first quarter and kept possessions alive with second- and third-chance points.

“It was big,” Stought said of the start. “We knew what we needed to do.”

The Greyhounds’ 27-4 first-quarter lead dilated to 53-18 by halftime. Eleven shots from deep had found the bottom of the net to that point. Stought’s 3-point total had ascended to five while Drew Chamberlin rang the bell for three.

“I got the job a couple of days before the season and most of the guys graduated,” Shippensburg head coach Rick Lewis said. “You know, as much as you keep telling them to trust me, believe it, it’s good to see they saw the success tonight. You can almost see (the weight) go off their shoulders.”

While Shippensburg withheld its composure, the Bulldogs attempted to find any sort of footing. Big Spring was short three players Tuesday — including starting guard Alan Walker — due to illness.

But Shippensburg stayed stomp down on the offensive side. A 53-point first half paved the path to another 20-plus point third quarter where three more treys swam through the net. In addition to Stought’s career-high 24 points, Chamberlin canned 15 — all on 3s — Trn posted 14 and Kater scored 11.

“We showed our youth tonight,” Big Spring head coach Jason Creek said. “We were rattled, rushing, we were not executing anything like we planned. But we just got done telling them, ‘Hey, we gotta learn from it.’ I think we need to flush it and move on.”

Aidan Sallie tallied 16 points for the Bulldogs. Brexton Heckendorn added nine and Levi Stewart, stepping in for Walker, scored six.

“Credit to them,” Creek said of Ship. “They shot the lights out of this place. A lot of that is a lack of intensity from our guys.”

Like Big Spring, in a different way, Shippensburg viewed Tuesday’s league opener as a steppingstone. It was a building block to shaping a new identity and coming one step closer together as a group.

“We always put keys on the board, and tonight, the intangible was no more excuses,” Lewis said. “Meaning, we’ve been together for a month now. We had that kind of reason and played a tough schedule — another excuse/reason — but no more. We know each other, and we need to play like what we’re capable of playing.”

