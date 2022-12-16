Boys Basketball: Seth Brubaker makes the big-impact plays, pilots Mechanicsburg past Cedar Cliff

Mechanicsburg head coach Mike Gaffey sees senior forward Seth Brubaker make the plays that aren’t necessarily reflected in a basketball box score.

Plays like that of an offensive rebound deep in the fourth quarter when the lead is thin and the pressure is overbearing.

In a Mid-Penn Keystone Division matchup Friday at Cedar Cliff High School, Brubaker snared a Josh Smith missed free-throw attempt with 2:44 reading on the clock, pivoted back toward the sophomore guard and delivered a pass before Smith’s second-chance shot trickled down through the net for a 3-pointer. The sequence was a snapshot to a collage of big-impact plays for Brubaker in the rivals’ first meeting of the season, as he led all scorers with 16 points and an unofficial 12 rebounds, and piloted the Wildcats to a tug-of-war 48-41 victory over the Colts.

“I know he's going to school to become a doctor, but he at least is gonna have some college coaches bothering him a little bit, because he could very easily play in college,” Gaffey said of Brubaker. “There's gonna be college coaches at least inquiring about it, because he's only going to get better. He’s smart. He comes over. He already knows what questions he's supposed to ask, and he knows what's happening next.”

Against a short-statured Colt outfit, Brubaker utilized his physicality and frame to overwhelm the hosts. Fourteen of his 16 points were picked up in the first half and helped Mechanicsburg (4-2, 1-1 Keystone) sprint to a 25-18 halftime lead. His physicality, paired with the punch of the remaining Wildcat starting five, forced Cedar Cliff into 12 first-half turnovers.

“We were always talking about keeping our heads and not letting other outside surroundings get to us,” Brubaker said. “We were just focused on playing our game and getting the win.”

Mechanicsburg’s level-headed mentality was key, as the Colts (2-2, 1-1) scratched back with their own brand of intensity, and found countless answers via the 3-ball. Cedar Cliff poured in four shots from deep range in the first quarter, leading to a 15-15 tie at the conclusion of one.

A cold stretch — just one bucket from the field — took the Colts off the pace in the second. They managed to regroup in the third, sinking another quartet of treys. Keith Ford and Jaylen Mason converted on three 3-point attempts apiece, accounting for 10- and nine-point outings. Aiden Cada added another nine.

“Tonight was a good learning lesson for us,” Cedar Cliff head coach Tigh Savercool said. “Physicality has to be our identity because basketball can't be a beauty contest for us with our size. We don't have the size to be pretty on the floor. We got to be tough, be physical and not allow those easy put backs.”

Brubaker’s unending motor on the glass and in the paint was matched by Mechanicsburg’s guard play. Smith amassed 14 points for the ‘Cats, knocking down two 3-pointers, both of which came in the fourth quarter. Justin Bardo strung together a seven-point effort in the first half to finish with nine tallies, and Chance Yanoski and Spencer Nolan combined for seven points in the winding minutes to discard of Cedar Cliff’s final push.

“We knew we were gonna have to go out there and battle, but we prepared for it,” Brubaker said.

Both teams are slated for divisional matchups Tuesday. Mechanicsburg welcomes Lower Dauphin at 7 p.m. while Cedar Cliff visits Hershey.

“I’m just tickled,” Gaffey said. “Even if we wouldn't have won the game tonight, the composure is getting better every game. And once we can keep a poker face for 32 minutes, along with the type of players we have, which are all great players, we're gonna be in pretty good shape.”

Photos: Mechanicsburg boys basketball fends off Cedar Cliff in 48-41 victory