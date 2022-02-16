Boys Basketball: Previewing the Mid-Penn title game

Following 50-46 and 75-60 victories over Cumberland Valley and Trinity in Tuesday’s semifinals of the 2022 Mid-Penn Boys Basketball Tournament, Cedar Cliff and Shippensburg are set to battle it out Thursday at Milton Hershey School for the Mid-Penn title.
But before the District 3 Class 6 and 5A perennial powers take to the hardwood Thursday, here’s a preview of the matchup, including how the teams got to this point, players to watch and numbers to know.
Cedar Cliff (18-4) vs. Shippensburg (17-2)
How they got here: The Colts punched their ticket to the Mid-Penn Championship with a 50-46 overtime win Tuesday against Cumberland Valley. The Colts trailed 38-30 entering the fourth quarter before they engineered a 14-0 run that sent the two teams to overtime. Tyler Houser clinched the win with four points in the extra period.
Head-to-head: You have to turn back to the first round of the 2020 district playoffs — when Cedar Cliff was still a 5A school — for the last time these programs met. In that game, Shippensburg topped the Colts by a score of 63-50.
Players to watch: Thursday’s scrap is primed to be the battle of the bigs. Houser, a 6-foot-9 Virginia Military Institute commit, tallied 24 points in Tuesday’s win. Smith, a 6-foot-8 University of Minnesota football pledge, dropped 29 points in the ‘Hounds’ semifinal bout.
Number to know: Shippensburg has scored 60 or more points in six of its last seven contests, averaging 68 points per game during that stretch.
Key to the game: The chances of limiting Houser and Smith’s scoring output are slim. However, the difference between losing and winning could come from guard play. The Colts feature guards Ayden Frey, Sam Grube and Trenten Smith, with senior co-captain Charlie Werner's status for the game unsure due to injury. The Greyhounds will be led by reigning All-Sentinel Player of the Year Jayden Statum and should receive key contributions from wing Jeremy Thomas.
Cedar Cliff's Sam Grube, center, rolls in for a lay up in front of Cumberland Valley's Grant Kuffa during the first quarter in the semifinal round of the Mid-Penn Basketball Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School.
Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser, left, and Cumberland Valley's Spencer Titus both go up for a rebound during the first quarter in the semifinal round of the Mid-Penn Basketball Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School.
Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser, right, looses control of the ball as Cumberland Valley's Troy Collard applies pressure, left, during the first quarter in the semifinal round of the Mid-Penn Basketball Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School.
Cedar Cliff's Trenten Smith, left, shoots for two points over top of Cumberland Valley's Nolan Gilbert during the first quarter in the semifinal round of the Mid-Penn Basketball Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School.
Cumberland Valley's Troy Collard, right, drives around Cedar Cliff's Sam Grube during the second quarter in the semifinal round of the Mid-Penn Basketball Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School.
Cedar Cliff's JD Hunter, back, hits a three point shot in front of Cedar Cliff's Jaylen Mason during the second quarter in the semifinal round of the Mid-Penn Basketball Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School.
Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser, right, blocks the shot of Cumberland Valley's Spencer Titus during the second quarter in the semifinal round of the Mid-Penn Basketball Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School.
Cumberland Valley's Nolan Gilbert, right, is fouled by Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser, left, during the second quarter in the semifinal round of the Mid-Penn Basketball Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School.
Photos: Cedar Cliff rallies to beat Cumberland Valley in OT for Mid-Penn semifinal win
