Boys Basketball

Boys Basketball: Previewing the Mid-Penn title game

CV CC 4.jpg

Cedar Cliff's Ayden Frey sinks a three point shot during the first quarter in the semifinal round against Cumberland Valley of the Mid-Penn Basketball Tournament at Central Dauphin East High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

And then there were two.

Following 50-46 and 75-60 victories over Cumberland Valley and Trinity in Tuesday’s semifinals of the 2022 Mid-Penn Boys Basketball Tournament, Cedar Cliff and Shippensburg are set to battle it out Thursday at Milton Hershey School for the Mid-Penn title.

But before the District 3 Class 6 and 5A perennial powers take to the hardwood Thursday, here’s a preview of the matchup, including how the teams got to this point, players to watch and numbers to know.

Cedar Cliff (18-4) vs. Shippensburg (17-2)

How they got here: The Colts punched their ticket to the Mid-Penn Championship with a 50-46 overtime win Tuesday against Cumberland Valley. The Colts trailed 38-30 entering the fourth quarter before they engineered a 14-0 run that sent the two teams to overtime. Tyler Houser clinched the win with four points in the extra period.

The Greyhounds win over Trinity Tuesday took a different path, as Shippensburg sped to a 19-5 lead and never let its foot off the pedal en route to a decisive 75-60 triumph.

Head-to-head: You have to turn back to the first round of the 2020 district playoffs — when Cedar Cliff was still a 5A school — for the last time these programs met. In that game, Shippensburg topped the Colts by a score of 63-50.

Players to watch: Thursday’s scrap is primed to be the battle of the bigs. Houser, a 6-foot-9 Virginia Military Institute commit, tallied 24 points in Tuesday’s win. Smith, a 6-foot-8 University of Minnesota football pledge, dropped 29 points in the ‘Hounds’ semifinal bout.

Number to know: Shippensburg has scored 60 or more points in six of its last seven contests, averaging 68 points per game during that stretch.

Key to the game: The chances of limiting Houser and Smith’s scoring output are slim. However, the difference between losing and winning could come from guard play. The Colts feature guards Ayden Frey, Sam Grube and Trenten Smith, with senior co-captain Charlie Werner's status for the game unsure due to injury. The Greyhounds will be led by reigning All-Sentinel Player of the Year Jayden Statum and should receive key contributions from wing Jeremy Thomas.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

