Boys Basketball: Previewing the first round of the District 3 playoffs

The 2021-22 District 3 boys basketball playoffs are set to get underway Monday and Tuesday with first-round play, and six Sentinel-area teams are preparing to begin their path toward a district title.

But before the first round action tips off across the Midstate, here’s a look into each local matchup.

Class 6A

No. 5 Cedar Cliff (19-4) vs. No. 12 Muhlenberg (18-6)

When/where: Tuesday, 7 p.m., at Cedar Cliff

Quarterfinal opponent: No. 4 Hempfield

Notes: The Colts come in riding the momentum of their first Mid-Penn Tournament title since the 2011 season. They’ll face a familiar foe in Tuesday’s first round in Muhlenberg, a team they lost to in the district 6A quarterfinals last year.

Class 5A

No. 15 Big Spring (14-8) at No. 2 West York (22-2)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m., at West York (1800 Bannister St, York, PA 17404)

Quarterfinal opponent: No. 7 Milton Hershey or No. 10 Exeter Township

Notes: The Bulldogs' senior class made history as the first in program history to reach the district tournament in all four years. Big Spring finished its season with seven wins in its final nine games.

No. 16 Mechanicsburg (11-11) at No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (23-0)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m., at Lampeter-Strasburg (1600 Book Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602)

Quarterfinal opponent: No. 8 Manheim Central or No. 9 Northeastern

Notes: The Wildcats will face the only undefeated District 3 team in the Pioneers. Mechanicsburg secured a berth to the district postseason with a 58-38 win over Northern to cap its regular season. The Wildcats won five of their last eight regular-season contests.

No. 3 Shippensburg (17-3) vs. No. 14 Octorara (14-9)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m., at Shippensburg

Quarterfinal opponent: No. 6 Elizabethtown or No. 11 Northern Lebanon

Location: 201 Eberly Dr, Shippensburg, Pennsylvania 17257

Notes: The Greyhounds lost to Cedar Cliff 55-49 in the Mid-Penn championship. Shippensburg pieced together the longest winning streak of any local team this season — 14 games. With the help of that 14-game winning stretch, the ‘Hounds won 16 of their final 17 regular-season games.

Class 4A

No. 7 Boiling Springs (13-9) vs. No. 10 Oley Valley (13-9)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m., at Boiling Springs

Quarterfinal opponent: No. 2 Trinity

Notes: The Bubblers aim for their first district playoff victory since the 2013-14 season. Boiling Springs won four of its final five games.

Class A

No. 8 West Shore Christian (14-8) at No. 3 High Point Baptist (20-4)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m., at High Point Baptist (200 Chapel Rd, Geigertown, PA 19523)

Semifinal opponent: No. 2 Linville Hill Christian School or No. 7 LaAcademia Partnership Charter

Notes: West Shore Christian (12-9) won five of its last eight games to close out the regular season.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

