Boys Basketball: Previewing the 2022 Mid-Penn Tournament

Sentinel-area boys basketball reigned in the regular season, sending four division champions to the Mid-Penn Conference Tournament scheduled to begin Tuesday with semifinals Tuesday.

Colonial Division champ Shippensburg and Capital Division champ Trinity will square off at 7:30 p.m. at Mechanicsburg High School. On the other side of the Susquehanna River, Commonwealth Division winner Cumberland Valley and Keystone Division victor Cedar Cliff will also clash at Central Dauphin East High School at 7:30 p.m.

The winners from each game will advance to Thursday's championship game scheduled for 7:35 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School.

Before the postseason action gets underway, here’s a look at each team, including players to watch and how they earned their seat in the Mid-Penn Tournament.

CEDAR CLIFF

Matchup: vs. Cumberland Valley at CD East High School, 7:30 p.m.

Record: 17-4

Players to watch: Tyler Houser, sr., PF/C; Charlie Werner, sr., G; Trenten Smith, sr., G; Mike Armanini, sr., F., Ayden Frey, sr., G.

What’s the scoop?: Following two straight losses to end their regular season, it’s safe to say the Colts will enter Tuesday’s scrap with added motivation. Cedar Cliff displayed its grouped experience over the course of its regular-season slate, piecing together separate nine and and eight-game winning streaks.

Houser, a Virginia Military Institute commit, has been the focal point of the Colts’ success this season. The 6-foot-8 senior can knock down shots from any area of the floor and is a constant threat to send back a shot on the defensive end. He is joined by an assembly of guards — Werner, Smith, Frey and Sam Grube — who know a thing or two about tickling the twine from 3-point distance.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY

Matchup: vs. Cedar Cliff at CD East High School, 7:30 p.m.

Record: 18-4

Players to watch: Spencer Titus, sr., G; Jackson Boone, jr, F; Nolan Gilbert, jr., F; Grant Kuffa, sr., G; Dylan Levis, sr., G.

What’s the scoop?: Like their Keystone opponent, the Eagles four losses this season came in back-to-back games. But each time, CV rebounded and roped together winning stretches of their own, in the form of eight and 10 games.

It’s hard to pinpoint one player that leads the Eagles into battle every game. All of CV’s five starters — including role players JD Hunter and Troy Collard off the bench — have the ability to post double digit points on a given night. A key for an Eagles win Tuesday could come down to limiting the damage from Houser.

TRINITY

Matchup: vs. Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg High School, 7:30 p.m.

Record: 16-4

Players to watch: Julian Gabbidon, sr., G/F; Bryan Skurcenski, sr., G; Trey Weiand, jr., G/F; Talik Wall, sr., F.

What’s the scoop?: An eight-game winning streak to close out their season vaulted the Shamrocks into the Mid-Penn Tournament. Two of Trinity’s four losses this year came against No. 1 seeds in the District 3 power rankings (Columbia in Class 3A and Berks Catholic in 4A).

Gabbidon is the heartbeat of the Shamrocks’ offense, averaging 17.4 points per game while Skurcenski, Weiand and freshman Owen Schlager pose threats from 3-point range. Defensively, Gabbidon leads the Rocks in steals (3.4) and blocks per game (2.6).

SHIPPENSBURG

Matchup: vs. Trinity at Mechanicsburg High School, 7:30 p.m.

Record: 16-2

Players to watch: Jayden Statum, sr., G; Jeremy Thomas, sr., G/F; Anthony Smith, sr., F; Graison Michajluk, jr.

What’s the scoop?: The Greyhounds carried the longest winning streak of any Sentinel-area boys team this season (14 games). Statum became the program’s all-time leading scorer at 1,259 points — and counting — this winter, and Anthony Smith recently joined the 1,000-point club in a Thursday win over Big Spring.

Coping with a lingering shoulder injury this season, Statum has molded into more of a facilitator role for the ‘Hounds but can still threaten to drop 20-plus points any time he steps on the hardwood. Thomas has stepped in to a much larger role this season and has arguably been the team’s most reliable scoring factor. Smith returned to the court Thursday against the Bulldogs after missing four games due to undisclosed reasons.

