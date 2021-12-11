Boys Basketball: Patient play, stingy defense steers Hempfield past Carlisle for Classic title

Making layups, sinking free throws and limiting turnovers are three of the most important keys to success on the basketball court, keys that Carlisle head boys basketball coach Andre Anderson instills in his team.

But in Saturday’s Carlisle Classic championship game against Lancaster-Lebanon foe Hempfield at Gene Evans Gymnasium, the Herd fell short in all three of those facets of the game. Layups burned rim edges, free throws fell on just 10-of-20 attempts, and the hounding Black Knights defense forced passes to go awry and collected numerous steals.

Despite a strong defensive effort on Carlisle’s end, Hempfield captured the 35th annual Classic crown — the Black Knights' fifth in the last seven years — with a 49-38 defensive win.

“We can we can talk for days about this and that, “ Anderson said, “but if you're not making layups, if you're not making free throws and you're turning the ball over, it's a recipe for disaster in basketball. And all three of those were a big problem for us today.”

For much of the first quarter, neither team gained an advantage. Hempfield, a team that thrives on patient play offensively, struggled to find its rhythm. Carlisle refuted the Knights’ drive attempts down in the lane, forcing them to settle for shots outside the arc, where they mustered an early 1-for-6 efficiency. Hempfield countered at the other end by cutting down the Herd’s ball movement and forcing hard-nosed one-on-one matchups on drives to the hoop.

The counteracting defensive play resulted in an 8-8 tie at the end of one.

“I just don't feel like we came out with that sense of urgency to go out and win a basketball game,” Anderson said. “Over time, throughout the game, things got a little better. We picked up our intensity and we looked better in the second half at times, but overall, we’ve got to have a sense of urgency.”

In the second quarter, the Knights used their transition offense and found their shot from 3-point territory. Forward Parker Wolfe led the charge for the Knights, paving the way with 10 points, but Carlisle held steady at the four-minute mark, trailing 13-12.

A late Hempfield push turned into a 22-17 halftime advantage for the Black Knights. The Herd remained within striking distance thanks to defense in the paint, including a pair of blocks from Jeremiah Snyder, one of which came on an attempted layup in transition. But their struggles from the foul line (shooting 4-for-10 in the first half) and bevy of turnovers put them in the halftime hole.

The Knights then came out of the break, outmatching and outgunning the Herd. Carlisle still forced its share of contested shots but Hempfield's offensive rebounding led to second-chance point opportunities and a handful of putbacks at the rim. The Knights' edge quickly ballooned to 14 halfway through the frame and stood at 40-28 at the end of the period.

“They play well together,” Anderson said of the Knights. “They did a good job, and we've just got to get better, and we've got to come out better.”

Carlisle closed the gap to eight in the early part of the fourth with Snyder, Julian Christopher Jaydon Smith and Dylan Young converting on buckets in the paint, but Hempfield withstood the attempted comeback. The Knights used an aggressive Carlisle defense to their advantage, getting to the free-throw line on six instances and putting themselves in the double-bonus. They sunk 4-of-11 attempts in that stretch, enough to seal the win.

Hempfield had four players in double figures Saturday. Miguel Pena and Cole Overbaugh each posted 11 points — the game's high total — while Wolfe and Ben Troyer both dropped 10. For Carlisle, Christopher accounted for 11 points and Snyder finished with eight. Dylan Young and Smith, who scored 22 and 15 Friday night against Mechanicsburg, combined for just 12 points on 4-for-17 shooting from the field. The Herd were also without the services of their freshman guard Parker Smith due to injury.

“We’re gonna take a lot out of today,” Anderson said. “No. 1, if you don't take care of those three things that I keep talking about, a team like that, that doesn't make many mistakes, is going to capitalize on every one of those mistakes that you make. So, we have plenty of teams like that in our league, and you just have to capitalize on those three things."

Mechanicsburg tops Freire Charter 63-48

Much like Friday night, Mechanicsburg came to life in the second half of their Saturday afternoon Carlisle Classic tilt against Freire Charter. And much like Friday night, Lukas Rhodes put on a show in the second half, scoring 21 of his game-high 31 points in that time frame to rocket the Wildcats to a 63-48 victory.

“Our big guys did a great job,” Mechanicsburg head coach Kevin Rutherford said. “We went to the press in the second half — the trap — which helped us. We seemed to execute [better, and it] got us going a little bit. So, it's obvious our defense is getting our offense going. We just need to do that in the first half as well.”

Trailing 27-25 at halftime, Mechanicsburg came out of the break, employing consistent ball movements which opened the door for clean looks down low and from 3-point distance. In the paint, Rhodes was the go-to man, as he connected on 6-of-7 2-pointers — coupled with a lone 3-ball — in the lane. From outside, senior Sam Burch bucketed a pair of fourth-quarter treys en route to a 14-point outing.

Mechanicsburg outscored the Dragons 38-21 in the second half, which included a 10-0 run to the start the fourth quarter.

“It's life lessons every game,” Rutherford said, "and that's what we continue to grow, continue to build and we're gonna have nights like this. Hopefully we don't have many nights like this, but we got to just get used to being in different roles we're in and just calm down and play our game.”

