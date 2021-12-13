Boys Basketball: Notes from season-opening tip-off tournaments

Ten of 12 Sentinel-area boys basketball teams competed in opening-weekend tip-off tournaments with many players showcasing notable performances.

Here’s a look into the highlights from the Friday and Saturday slate.

Bulldogs fall short in JT Kuhn championship

After handing Biglerville a 63-31 loss Friday night behind Matt Ward’s 28 points, Big Spring was dealt the tough task of facing District 3 Class 2A powerhouse Columbia Saturday in the inaugural JT Kuhn Tip-Off Tournament championship game.

The Bulldogs held their own, only trailing by five at halftime, but the visiting Crimson Tide pulled away with a 14-6 third quarter en route to a 56-45 win. Big Spring once again received a strong contribution from Ward, who dropped 16 points. Sophomore standout Jake Knouse also impressed over the weekend, tallying 15 points Friday and 10 Saturday.

Shamrocks edged out in Shootout

Trinity started its 2021-22 campaign off on a high note Friday night, rolling past Lancaster Catholic 61-42 on Day 1 of the Trinity Shootout. Like the Bulldogs, the Shamrocks fell a few shots short in the final Saturday, losing to Loyalsock 61-56 in overtime.

Despite the Saturday loss, a group of Trinity players displayed strong showings opening weekend. Coming off a 12-point outing Friday, senior Julian Gabbidon scored 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field Saturday. Fellow fourth-year player Ben Skurcenski also put up consistent numbers, bucketing nine points Friday and another 10 Saturday.

Martin wreaks havoc in Paul Corby Tournament

Boiling Springs’ Trey Martin was a force to reckoned with in the opening-weekend Paul Corby Tip-Off Tournament. The Shippensburg University pledge guided the Bubblers to a 70-46 romping of East Pennsboro Friday night with a career-high 39 points while shooting 16-of-18 from the free-throw line.

His presence was felt in Saturday’s title game as well, a 54-50 loss to visiting Elizabethtown. The Bears threw everything at Martin, including double and triple teams. Despite the suffocating defense, Martin still managed to post 17 points en route to being crowned the tournament MVP.

Rhodes finishes weekend as top scorer

Mechanicsburg’s Lukas Rhodes had a knack for second-half scoring Friday and Saturday in the 35th Annual Carlisle Classic Tournament. He posted a combined two-day total of 65 points — 34 Friday and 31 Saturday — with 48 coming in second-half play. Rhodes ended the weekend as the Sentinel-area’s top scorer.

The Wildcats split their opening-weekend slate, falling to Carlisle 69-64 Friday after trailing 20 points at halftime. They bounced back Saturday, topping Freire Charter 63-48. Aside from Rhodes’ career weekend, senior Sam Burch let the 3-point shots fly, sinking nine of them over the two days and accounting for 29 total points.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

