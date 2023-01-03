Boys Basketball Notebook: Spencer Nolan's 33 points help Mechanicsburg top Hershey; Cumberland Valley stays unbeaten

A bundle of local boys basketball teams earned wins Tuesday night. Here’s a look at how each went down.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 60, Altoona 41: Three Eagles reached double figures to strike down Altoona in an 11-point victory that stretched the team's undefeated record to 9-0. JD Hunter and Dylan Levis led the CV charge with 12 points apiece while Jackson Boone poured in 10. Nolan Buzalka, Kip Gottlieb and Nolan Gilbert made for a strong supporting cast, dropping nine, seven and six points, respectively.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 68, Hershey 55: A career-high 33 points from Spencer Nolan, and another 22 from Josh Smith, directed Mechanicsburg to a road win. Nolan reached his career mark with 10 field goals — six of them 3-pointers — and seven free throws on eight attempts. Smith joined Nolan with 10 makes from the field.

Seth Brubaker added seven points to the winning cause while Hershey received a team-leading 24 points from Matthew DeDonatis.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 71, Camp Hill 48: Trinity remained unbeaten in Capital Division play, guided by Owen Schlager’s 24 points and a pair of double-digit outputs from Aldelphe Cisse (11) and Trey Weiand (10).

East Pennsboro 63, Susquehanna Township 55: The Panthers picked up their third win of the season with a decision over winless Susquehanna Township. East Penn spread the wealth with Dayrell Everett, Hadyn Lay and Leo McCoy each eclipsing the double-digit barrier. Everett led all scorers with 20 points, Lay chipped in 11 and McCoy dropped 10.

The Indians’ Travis Turner and Payton Lane also reached double figures behind 15 and 10-point outings.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 61, James Buchanan 44: The Greyhounds overcame a sluggish start and cut it loose in the second half to down James Buchanan 61-44. Shippensburg’s second-half surge was fueled by four double-digit performances, including 13 points each from Cole Trn and Trae Kater and 12 points apiece from Jackson Stought and Graison Michajluk.

James Buchanan’s Jayce Piper set the scoring standard with a game-high 19 points.

Northern 53, West Perry 37: Andrew Bream’s 14 points washed away a three-game skid for Northern. Bream was the lone Polar Bear to hit double figures. Nine points from Nate Anderson and eight from Gavin Moyer padded the Northern cushion.

Mason Sanno’s 11 points steered the Mustangs.

Tuesday’s top performers

*based on results submitted to The Sentinel

Spencer Nolan, Mechanicsburg — 33 points

Jake Knouse, Big Spring — 32 points

Aidan Sallie, Big Spring — 24 points

Owen Schlager, Trinity — 24 points

Jaydon Smith, Carlisle — 22 points

Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg — 22 points

Dayrell Everett, East Pennsboro — 20 points

Ethan Yenser, Boiling Springs — 19 points

Aiden Cada, Cedar Cliff — 19 points

Tuesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 60, Altoona 41

State College 60, Carlisle 40

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 68, Hershey 55

Palmyra 49, Cedar Cliff 47

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 53, West Perry 37

Greencastle-Antrim 74, Big Spring 61

Shippensburg 61, James Buchanan 43

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt 73, Boiling Springs 65

Trinity 71, Camp Hill 48

East Pennsboro 63, Susquehanna Township 55

Wednesday's schedule

Nonleague

Carlisle at Central York, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Friday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Northern, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Photos: Cumberland Valley boys basketball drops Selinsgrove in Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament opener