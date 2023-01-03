Boys Basketball Notebook: Spencer Nolan's 33 points help Mechanicsburg top Hershey; Cumberland Valley stays unbeaten

A bundle of local boys basketball teams earned wins Tuesday night. Here’s a look at how each went down.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley 60, Altoona 41: Three Eagles reached double figures to strike down Altoona in an 11-point victory that stretched the team's undefeated record to 9-0. JD Hunter and Dylan Levis led the CV charge with 12 points apiece while Jackson Boone poured in 10. Nolan Buzalka, Kip Gottlieb and Nolan Gilbert made for a strong supporting cast, dropping nine, seven and six points, respectively.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg 68, Hershey 55: A career-high 33 points from Spencer Nolan, and another 22 from Josh Smith, directed Mechanicsburg to a road win. Nolan reached his career mark with 10 field goals — six of them 3-pointers — and seven free throws on eight attempts. Smith joined Nolan with 10 makes from the field.
Seth Brubaker added seven points to the winning cause while Hershey received a team-leading 24 points from Matthew DeDonatis.
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity 71, Camp Hill 48: Trinity remained unbeaten in Capital Division play, guided by Owen Schlager’s 24 points and a pair of double-digit outputs from Aldelphe Cisse (11) and Trey Weiand (10).
East Pennsboro 63, Susquehanna Township 55: The Panthers picked up their third win of the season with a decision over winless Susquehanna Township. East Penn spread the wealth with Dayrell Everett, Hadyn Lay and Leo McCoy each eclipsing the double-digit barrier. Everett led all scorers with 20 points, Lay chipped in 11 and McCoy dropped 10.
The Indians’ Travis Turner and Payton Lane also reached double figures behind 15 and 10-point outings.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg 61, James Buchanan 44: The Greyhounds overcame a sluggish start and cut it loose in the second half to down James Buchanan 61-44. Shippensburg’s second-half surge was fueled by four double-digit performances, including 13 points each from Cole Trn and Trae Kater and 12 points apiece from Jackson Stought and Graison Michajluk.
James Buchanan’s Jayce Piper set the scoring standard with a game-high 19 points.
Northern 53, West Perry 37: Andrew Bream’s 14 points washed away a three-game skid for Northern. Bream was the lone Polar Bear to hit double figures. Nine points from Nate Anderson and eight from Gavin Moyer padded the Northern cushion.
Mason Sanno’s 11 points steered the Mustangs.
Tuesday’s top performers
*based on results submitted to The Sentinel
Spencer Nolan, Mechanicsburg — 33 points
Jake Knouse, Big Spring — 32 points
Aidan Sallie, Big Spring — 24 points
Owen Schlager, Trinity — 24 points
Jaydon Smith, Carlisle — 22 points
Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg — 22 points
Dayrell Everett, East Pennsboro — 20 points
Ethan Yenser, Boiling Springs — 19 points
Aiden Cada, Cedar Cliff — 19 points
Tuesday’s scores
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley 60, Altoona 41
State College 60, Carlisle 40
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg 68, Hershey 55
Palmyra 49, Cedar Cliff 47
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern 53, West Perry 37
Greencastle-Antrim 74, Big Spring 61
Shippensburg 61, James Buchanan 43
Mid-Penn Capital
Bishop McDevitt 73, Boiling Springs 65
Trinity 71, Camp Hill 48
East Pennsboro 63, Susquehanna Township 55
Wednesday's schedule
Nonleague
Carlisle at Central York, 7 p.m.
Big Spring at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's schedule
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Friday's schedule
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Carlisle at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Northern, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.
Middletown at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports