Boys Basketball Notebook: Recapping a wild weekend for the Mid-Penn

With five seconds remaining, Boiling Springs’ Carson Tuckey cut across the top of the key and delivered a pass to Riley Lucido on the right wing, just beyond the 3-point line.

With a pair of Middletown defenders closing in, Lucido arched a shot above the Blue Raiders’ fingertips and swished the 3-point attempt. Lucido’s shot, followed by a defensive stand in the final seconds, lifted the Bubblers to a 41-38 Mid-Penn boys basketball win over the Blue Raiders Friday in Bubbletown.

Boiling Springs (6-9, 5-4 Capital) trailed Middletown 23-15 at the half before the Bubblers started to shrink the deficit in the third. Boiling Springs outscored the visitors 10-5 in the period and strung together 16 points in the fourth to complete the comeback.

Lucido and Brandon Ascione led the Bubblers with 10 points each while Tuckey and Ethan Yenser tallied six apiece. Bracion Huker and Max Dupes paced the Blue Raiders with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Bubblers have won three of their last four divisional games.

Colts find their stride

Following a low-scoring setback to Mechanicsburg Wednesday, Cedar Cliff posted 57 and 49 points in wins over Hershey and Penn Manor Friday and Saturday. The Colts stunned the Trojans 57-52 Friday in Camp Hill and added a 49-29 win over the Comets in Saturday’s L-L/Mid-Penn Showdown in Manheim.

Cedar Cliff (7-7, 4-5 Keystone) bucketed 20 field goals in its win over the Trojans. The Colts set the tone with 15 first-quarter points, led 26-24 at halftime and held off Hershey with 17 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.

Sam Grube dropped 19 points to lead Cedar Cliff, and Jaylen Mason and Aiden Cada joined the junior guard in double figures with 12 and 10 points.

Schlager, Trinity pummel Township

Thirty first-half points and 37 total from Owen Schlager rocketed Trinity past Susquehanna Township Friday in an 89-51 decision. Schlager’s 37 points came from 14 field goals, including five 3-pointers, and a 4-for-6 mark from the free-throw line.

The Shamrocks (13-2, 10-0 Capital) jumped to a a 33-8 first-quarter lead. Their 49-26 halftime lead turned into a 75-39 advantage by the end of three, and Trinity outpaced Township with a 14-12 fourth quarter.

Schlager was the lone Shamrock to reach double digits. Reece Brown and Adelphe Cisse recorded eight points each in support while Airies Pierce contributed six. Trinity stretched its winning streak to nine games with the triumph.

Division races

Commonwealth: Cumberland Valley (8-1, 14-1 overall) suffered its first loss of the season Friday, 43-41 against Chambersburg. The Eagles still share the division lead with State College after Harrisburg shocked the Little Lions with a 58-55 win Friday. State College visits CV Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Keystone: In most cases, Cedar Cliff’s victory over Hershey would’ve furthered Mechanicsburg’s division lead, but the Wildcats fell to Lower Dauphin 78-70 Friday, complicating the race for the Keystone crown. Mechanicsburg remains atop the standings with a 7-2 league record and holds a half-game lead on Milton Hershey (6-2). The Trojans remain in the race at 6-3.

Colonial: Waynesboro has taken charge of the Colonial at 10-0 in division games. Gettysburg (7-2), Greencastle (6-3) and Shippensburg (6-3) have an outside chance at the title as the final league games approach.

Capital: Trinity keeps a slim edge on Bishop McDevitt (9-1) in the Capital Division standings heading into the week. The Crusaders’ divisional loss is against the Shamrocks after a 92-72 decision Jan. 10.

Friday’s results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg 43, Cumberland Valley 41

Carlisle 73, CD East 60

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 58, Hershey 52

Lower Dauphin 78, Mechanicsburg 70

Palmyra 57, Red Land 50 (OT)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 62, James Buchanan 41

Waynesboro 47, Big Spring 39

Shippensburg 50, Greencastle-Antrim 44

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 41, Middletown 38

Trinity 89, Susquehanna Township 51

Saturday’s results

L-L vs. Mid-Penn Showcase at Doe Run Elementary, Manheim

Cedar Cliff 49, Penn Manor 29

Nonleague

Camp Hill 54, East Juniata 31

Fleetwood 78, East Pennsboro 22

Tuesday’s games

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Steel-High at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Northern, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at State College, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

