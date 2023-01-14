Boys Basketball Notebook: Mechanicsburg takes Keystone lead; Boiling Springs, Carlisle snatch league wins

Facing Milton Hershey for the second time this season Friday night, the Mechanicsburg boys basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division by outlasting the Spartans 57-49 in overtime.

Mechanicsburg's Josh Smith extended the game into overtime by sinking two free throws with three seconds left in regulation. The Wildcats pounced with a 6-0 tear to open the extra period and used late free throws and a Chance Yanoksi layup to hold off Milton Hershey. Yanoski led all scorers with 19 points while Smith added 11 and Seth Brubaker pumped in 10.

The Spartans were led by 13 points each from Jason Burney and Malachi Thomas. With five straight wins, Mechanicsburg (10-3) is now 6-1 in league play while Milton Hershey (6-1) is 5-1.

Full Herd of steam

Carlisle trailed Harrisburg by two points at halftime Friday but surged in the second half to clip the Cougars, 60-52.

Jeremiah Snyder, who scored 19 points for the Herd, powered the Carlisle comeback with nine points in the third quarter. Jaydon Smith paced all scorers with 20 points, including six tallies in the third quarter. The guards’ production was complemented by nine points from Parker Smith and five from Lucas Ream.

The Herd (8-6, 2-5 Commonwealth) have now taken back-to-back contests and enter a tough stretch on their schedule, squaring off with unbeaten Cumberland Valley Tuesday at the Eagle Dome before visiting Central Dauphin East Friday.

Bubblers don’t back down

Boiling Springs caught the hot hand early and withstood a second-quarter response from Camp Hill to top the Lions 61-54 on the road. The Bubblers and Lions were tied at 41 at the end of three, but Boiling Springs strung together a 20-point fourth quarter and held Camp Hill to 13.

Four Bubblers reached double figures to punctuate the win. Brayden Richie poured in a game-high 20 points and was accompanied by Brandon Ascione’s 14. Ethan Yenser drained a trio of 3-pointers for 11 total points while Carson Tuckey tallied 10.

Camp Hill’s offensive attack was spearheaded by Benjamin Ellis’ 19 points and Alex Long’s 11. Boiling Springs (5-8, 4-3 Capital) has forged three consecutive league wins and corralled three victories in its last four games overall. The Lions moved to 2-11 (1-6 Capital) with the loss.

Slayton sinks Huskies

Across the final two minutes, 30 seconds of Friday’s matchup with Mifflin County, Red Land’s Trey Slayton buried 10 of 10 shots from the free-throw line to help ward off the Huskies in a 46-39 triumph.

With the 10 points, all from the free-throw line, Slayton joined Tyler Kerlin and Anderson French in double digits. Kerlin matched Slayton’s 10 points while French paced the Patriots with 11. Reece Meanor tacked on nine points in the win.

Mifflin County received a game-high 16 points from Landon Eichorn. Like Mechanicsburg, Red Land (9-5, 4-3) is red-hot, having picked up five wins across its last six.

Friday’s top performers

* based on results submitted to The Sentinel

Brayden Richie, Boiling Springs — 20 points

Jaydon Smith, Carlisle — 20 points

Chance Yanoski, Mechanicsburg — 19 points

Benjamin Ellis, Camp Hill — 19 points

Jeremiah Snyder, Carlisle — 19 points

Cole Trn, Shippensburg — 18 points

Aidan Sallie, Big Spring — 17 points

Ryan Wagner, Northern — 17 points

Friday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 60, Harrisburg 52

Cumberland Valley 58, CD East 45

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 52, Lower Dauphin 38

Mechanicsburg 57, Milton Hershey 49 (OT)

Red Land 46, Mifflin County 39

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 46, Big Spring 37

Greencastle-Antrim 59, Northern 56 (OT)

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 61, Camp Hill 54

Middletown 65, East Pennsboro 56

