Boys Basketball Notebook: Mechanicsburg takes charge of Keystone race; Big Spring prevails in OT

The Mechanicsburg boys basketball team made sure to stay one step ahead of Milton Hershey in Keystone Division race with a 44-29 win over Cedar Cliff Wednesday night. But with the help of Hershey, a 58-46 winner over the Spartans Wednesday, the Wildcats’ cushion got a bit comfier.

Unaware of the Trojans’ assist, the Wildcats (11-3, 7-1 Keystone) took care of business against the Colts. Mechanicsburg erupted for a 21-point first quarter to the set the tone and carried a 27-19 lead into the half after a cool second quarter. Neither the ‘Cats nor Colts found much offensive success in the second half, as Mechanicsburg rode out its defense for the double-digit victory.

Three players accounted for Mechanicsburg's points, as Josh Smith led the way with 20 points. Chance Yanoski added 18 in support while Seth Brubaker banked six.

Jaylen Mason’s 12 points paced Cedar Cliff (5-7, 3-5) and Sam Grube reached double figures with 10 points. Mechanicsburg held Colts’ leading scorer Aiden Cada scoreless.

Bulldogs show their bark in OT

With starting point guard Jake Knouse and power forward Brexton Heckendorn fouled out, Big Spring relied on its young reserves to outlast West Perry on the road Tuesday, 48-46, in overtime.

Alan Walker swished a 3-pointer, Levi Stewart canned a trey, and Tavon Hodge made two free throws in the extra period to help the Bulldogs (9-5, 3-5 Colonial) prevail in the seesaw contest. Big Spring and West Perry (1-14, 0-9) were tied at 16 at intermission before the Bulldogs grabbed a three-point edge at the end of three. With little offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs outscored the visitors 8-5 to force overtime.

Aidan Sallie spotted 19 points to pace the Bulldogs while Knouse collected 13 before fouling out. Hodge's overtime free throws complemented two regulation 3-pointers for eight total points. Duce Middleton guided the Mustangs with 16 tallies.

Northern pushes Waynesboro

A fourth-quarter surge from Northern nearly scratched Waynesboro's perfect league record Tuesday, but the Indians held on for a 46-44 win. Waynesboro led 30-19 through the first two quarters, but the Polar Bears attempted to claw back with 18 points in the fourth.

Three Indians (14-1, 9-0 Colonial) eclipsed double digits, with Jaylon Bean’s 18 points leading all scorers. Ryan Shaffner and Tanyon Shaull added 13 points and 10 points.

For Northern (6-9, 3-6), Gavin Moyer dropped 17 points in the defeat. Ryan Wagner added 12 and Ryland Yinger scored seven.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s top performers

*based on results submitted to The Sentinel

JD Hunter, Cumberland Valley — 23 points

Jaydon Smith, Carlisle — 21 points

Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg — 20 points

Aidan Sallie, Big Spring — 19 points

Dayrell Everett, East Pennsboro — 18 points

Chance Yanoski, Mechanicsburg — 18 points

Cadyn Laster, East Pennsboro — 17 points

Gavin Moyer, Northern — 17 points

Tuesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 65, Carlisle 46

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 48 West Perry, 46 (OT)

Waynesboro 44, Northern 42

Gettysburg 61, Shippensburg 46

Wednesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 44, Cedar Cliff 29

Red Land 45, Lower Dauphin 44

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 56, Boiling Springs 27

Middletown 63, Camp Hill 48

Bishop McDevitt 80, East Pennsboro 63

Thursday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle at CD East, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Palmyra at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Northern, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

