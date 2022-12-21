Boys Basketball Notebook: Mechanicsburg, Red Land grab Keystone wins; Trinity stomps Susquehanna Township

Five Sentinel-area boys basketball teams placed a dash in the win column Tuesday night. Here’s how each win looked.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 54, Lower Dauphin 43: Mechanicsburg's Josh Smith made free-throw attempts with ease Tuesday night.

Converting 10 of 12 shots from the charity stripe, and sinking four shots from the field, Smith produced a 19-point performance to vault the Wildcats to a 54-43 Mid-Penn Keystone victory over Lower Dauphin. The sophomore’s output was complemented by 13 points from Chance Yanoski and nine from Seth Brubaker.

Mechanicsburg (5-2) visits Red Land Friday at 7 p.m.

Red Land 51, Palmyra 39: Red Land continued to ‘restore the pride’ Tuesday by striking down Palmyra 51-39, collecting its fourth win of the season.

The Patriots (4-3) executed a balanced attack to power their win, as seven players recorded six points or more. Bryce Zeiders, Kyler Rehm and Anderson French led the way with eight points each while Eli Espinosa accounted for seven tallies. Bringing up the rear were Trey Slayton, Tyler Kerlin and Reece Meanor with six points apiece.

The Cougars were led by Eli Becker’s 17 points and Alex Dorta’s 11.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 77, Susquehanna Township 45: Twenty-one points from Mike Bednostin and 14 from Aldephe Cisse fueled a decisive 77-45 victory for Trinity Tuesday over Susquehanna Township.

The Shamrocks sported quite the supporting cast as well with Owen Schlager and Aries Pierce coaxing in 10 points each. Nate Gelnett canned an additional eight points, and Trey Weiand and Ryan Balaban bucketed five. The Indians received an unofficial career-high 22 from sophomore Alfonso Burnett.

Trinity (4-1) faces Steel-High Thursday at home, the makeup from Dec. 15’s postponed game.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 79, James Buchanan 60: The Polar Bears stayed one step ahead of the Rockets and roared to an offensive 79-60 triumph in Colonial Division play.

Gavin Moyer stole the show with 21 points to lead the Northern scoring barrage. Moyer’s knack for finding the basket was paired with 10 points from Noah Stake, eight from Ryland Yinger and a trio of seven-point efforts from Andrew Bream, Kyle Mull and Sam Gunning.

Northern (3-2) hosts Shippensburg Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s top performers

* Based on results submitted to The Sentinel

Aidan Sallie, Big Spring — 21 points

Gavin Moyer, Northern — 21 points

Mike Bednostin, Trinity — 21 points

JD Hunter, Cumberland Valley — 20 points

Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg — 19 points

Dayrell Everett, East Pennsboro — 17 points

Tuesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

CD East 80, Carlisle 61

Cumberland Valley 55, Chambersburg 37

Mid-Penn Keystone

Hershey 65, Cedar Cliff 27

Mechanicsburg 54, Lower Dauphin 43

Red Land 51, Palmyra 39

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro 64, Big Spring 25

Northern 79, James Buchanan 60

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown 55, Boiling Springs 52

Bishop McDevitt 87, Camp Hill 48

Steel-High 59, East Pennsboro 55

Trinity 77, Susquehanna Township 45

Wednesday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Boiling Springs at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at State College, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Steel-High, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Photos: Cumberland Valley downs Chambersburg in Commonwealth boys basketball