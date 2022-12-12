Boys Basketball Notebook: Looking back on tip-off tournaments, strong starts, young stars

Local boys basketball teams had a busy weekend of tip-off tournaments and nonleague action. Here are some notes on the Sentinel-area scene.

Eagles soar to Hershey Tip-Off title

Behind 10- and 15-point performances from senior Jackson Boone, Cumberland Valley walked away with the Hershey Tip-Off Tournament title. The Eagles defeated William Allen 57-40 in Friday’s semifinal round before striking down the host Trojans 59-49 Saturday.

Boone’s double-digit performances secured him tournament MVP honors. Fellow senior Nolan Gilbert was also awarded an all-tournament nod following 11- and 12-point outings. Senior guard Dylan Levis cracked double figures both nights with 10 points, and sophomore Nolan Buzalka contributed eight- and nine-point outputs.

Bubblers, Patriots get on the board

Both Boiling Springs and Red Land captured their first wins of the season Friday. The Bubblers handled Bermudian Springs 51-38 at home in nonleague play. The Patriots, competing in the York Suburban Tip-Off Tournament, clipped the hosts 51-40.

Boiling Springs’ first victory was fueled by junior Brayden Richie and sophomore Brandon Ascione. Richie, who made his season debut following a brief injury, canned a game-high 19 points to guide the Bubblers. Ascione nearly matched Richie’s total with 18 tallies of his own.

In York, Red Land received 21 points from Kyler Rhem and 11 from Anderson French to knock off the Trojans. The Patriots went on to face Fleetwood in the title tilt Saturday but dropped a 62-44 decision. Rehm and Trey Slayton led the Red Land effort with 13 and six points, respectively.

Young stars shine bright

While CV’s tournament title was largely scribed by senior leadership, underclassmen emerged as catalysts for other local teams.

Big Spring sophomore Aidan Sallie directed the Bulldogs to the JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off title, posting 23- and 36-point outings and earning tournament MVP. The 36 points in Saturday’s 63-39 victory over Newport set a new career-high for the 6-foot-4 forward. His 23-point performance Friday powered the Bulldogs past Susquenita in a 63-36 affair.

Over at the 36th Annual Carlisle Classic, Mechanicsburg split its contests 1-1. The Wildcats, after suffering a 59-49 setback to the Herd Friday, rode the shooting stroke of sophomore guards Chance Yanoski and Josh Smith to bounce back with a 52-46 triumph against West York. Yanoski dropped a career-high 20 points while Smith bucketed 18.

Strong starts

Northern joins CV and Big Spring as the third local team to string together an undefeated start. The Polar Bears clashed in two nonleague games with Bermudian Springs and New Oxford last week and claimed 39-33 and 45-33 decisions.

While not perfect, Mechanicsburg (3-1), Carlisle (2-1) and Trinity (2-1) have all formulated quality wins through the first two weeks of the season.

Friday’s games

JT Kuhn Big Spring Tip-Off Tournament

Newport 36, Biglerville 28

Big Spring 63, Susquenita 36

Hershey Tip-Off Tournament

Cumberland Valley 57, William Allen 40

Hershey 81, Freire Charter 28

Carlisle Classic

Hempfield 52, West York 40

Carlisle 59, Mechanicsburg 49

Nonleague

Northern 45, New Oxford 33

Milton Hershey 73, Shippensburg 64

Boiling Springs 51, Bermudian Springs 38

Saturday’s games

Carlisle Classic

Consolation: Mechanicsburg 52, West York 46

Championship: Hempfield 48, Carlisle 44

Hershey Tip-Off

Consolation: William Allen 63, Frere Charter 41

Championship: Cumberland Valley 59, Hershey 49

JT Kuhn Big Spring Tip-Off

Championship: Big Spring 63, Newport 39

York Suburban Tip-Off

Fleetwood 62, Red Land 44

Nonleague

Tunkhannock 65, Trinity 57

Monday’s schedule

Nonleague

James Buchanan at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at East York, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

CD East at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 7 p.m.

Big Spring at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Middletown at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Steel-High at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Big Spring at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

