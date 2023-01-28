Boys Basketball Notebook: Jaylen Mason sends Cedar Cliff past Palmyra in OT; Trinity wins 11th straight

With seconds remaining in overtime in a Keystone Division matchup against Palmyra Friday, Cedar Cliff boys basketball’s Jaylen Mason stepped to the foul line. He made both attempts, and the Colts stunned the Cougars for a 60-59 win. It stretched their winning streak to four games and gave head coach Tigh Savercool his 99th career victory.

Cedar Cliff (9-7, 6-5) and Palmyra (9-9, 5-6) were tied at 49 by the end of regulation, and the mix of Mason, Sam Grube and Aiden Cada pushed the Colts past the Cougars in the extra period. Grube led the Cedar Cliff offense, scoring a career-high 34 points, which included a 14-for-14 performance from the foul line. Cada joined Grube in double figures with 18 points while Mason recorded all four of his points in overtime.

Eli Becker racked up 33 points for the Cougars.

Cedar Cliff quietly sneaked back into the Keystone title race, sitting 2.5 games behind frontrunner Milton Hershey and two games back of second-place Mechanicsburg and Hershey. The Colts have three more league games on the slate, with two meetings against Milton Hershey and a rematch with Red Land.

Trinity takes care of crosstown rival

Trinity welcomed Camp Hill from across town and dispatched the Lions in commanding fashion with an 81-32 victory Friday. Owen Schlager paced the Shamrock scoring with 17 points, going 6 for 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from 3-point range.

Camp Hill (3-14, 2-9 Capital) kept stride with Trinity (15-2, 12-0) in the first quarter and trailed just 19-13 through the first eight minutes. But a 33-5 second quarter padded the Shamrocks' lead, and the hosts didn’t ease off the pedal, outscoring the Lions 16-5 in the third and 14-8 in the fourth.

Adelphe Cisse also reached double digits for Trinity, totaling 11 points. Amir Evans scored nine while Reece Brown and Airies Pierce tallied eight each. The Shamrocks have won 11 straight games and look to close out a Capital Division title with games against Middletown and Bishop McDevitt next week.

Eagles return to course

After suffering back-to-back losses against Chambersburg and State College, Cumberland Valley returned to the win column, topping Altoona 51-44 on the road. Four Eagles accounted for the scoring, but Nolan Buzalka and Nolan Gilbert led the way with 16 and 15 points each.

CV (15-2, 9-2 Commonwealth) took a 31-28 lead into intermission and improved its advantage with a 15-7 third quarter. The Mountain Lions clawed back with a 9-5 fourth quarter but couldn’t overcome the large deficit.

Joining Buzalka and Gilbert in double figures was JD Hunter, who collected 11 points. Dylan Levis sank a trio of 3-pointers to drop nine points.

The Eagles remain a game behind State College for the Commonwealth Division lead. CV’s schedule features three more league games, including a second date with the Little Lions scheduled for Feb. 7 in State College.

Greyhounds improve playoff chances

Entering Friday night’s contest with James Buchanan, Shippensburg was on the outer window of a District 3 Class 5A playoff berth. With the help of 24 points from Cole Trn, the Greyhounds hopped four spots in the district power rankings — and into the postseason picture — with a 69-49 victory over the Rockets.

Shippensburg (11-6, 9-3 Colonial) took command from the opening tip, leading 24-17 after one, and built upon the early lead with a 16-6 second quarter. James Buchanan matched the Greyhounds’ 14-point third quarter but failed to gain any ground in the fourth.

Trn’s 24 points was highlighted by four 3-pointers and he was met in double figures with 11 points from Trae Kater and 10 points from Graison Michajluk. Shippensburg has strung together three straight wins and came out on the winning end in five of its last six.

Panthers maintain momentum

Off a 66-61 triumph against Dover Thursday, East Pennsboro maintained its momentum and defeated Susquehanna Township Friday in a 52-46 affair. Dayrell Everett led all scorers with 20 points on seven made shots from the field.

The Panthers (7-11, 4-8 Capital) and Indians took a 22-22 tie into the half before Township forged a 13-5 third quarter and garnered an eight-point edge. However, like it had Thursday, East Penn found a late spark and blasted the Indians for a 25-11 fourth quarter.

Leo McCoy nearly matched Everett’s 20 points with 18 of his own. Cayden Laster added nine and Luke Boston recorded five. East Penn swept Township in the season series and won two consecutive games for the first time this year.

Friday’s top performers

*based on results submitted to The Sentinel

Sam Grube, Cedar Cliff — 34 points

Cole Trn, Shippensburg — 24 points

Dayrell Everett, East Pennsboro — 20 points

Leo McCoy, East Pennsboro — 18 points

Owen Schlager, Trinity — 17 points

Nolan Buzalka, Cumberland Valley — 16 points

Nolan Gilbert, Cumberland Valley — 15 points

Friday’s results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland valley 51, Altoona 44

State College 65, Carlisle 40

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 60, Palmyra 59 (OT)

Hershey 46, Mechanicsburg 32

Milton Hershey 56, Red Land 49

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim 61, Big Spring 45

Shippensburg 69, James Buchanan 49

Mid-Penn Capital

Bishop McDevitt 71, Boiling Springs 53

Trinity 81, Camp Hill 32

East Pennsboro 52, Susquehanna Township 46

