Boys Basketball Notebook: Cumberland Valley stands atop; Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff secure big wins

And then there was one.

The Cumberland Valley boys basketball team is the last-standing unbeaten squad in the Sentinel area after defeating Central Dauphin East 53-40 Tuesday in the Eagles’ Mid-Penn Commonwealth opener. CV had three players reach double figures, with Nolan Gilbert’s 13 points leading the way. Nolan Buzalka and Jackson Boone each contributed 12 to the cause while JD Hunter added seven, and Dylan Levis tacked on five.

The Eagles (3-0) pick Commonwealth action back up Thursday when they visit Gene Evans Gymnasium for the first of two regular-season meetings with Carlisle (3-1). The Herd dispatched Harrisburg 62-50 Tuesday, led by Jaydon Smith’s near triple-double performance (16 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists) and Parker Smith’s game-high 20 points.

Bubblers back to even

Brayden Richie’s 21 points buoyed Boiling Springs to a 49-39 Capital Division win Tuesday over Camp Hill, and bounced the Bubblers back to even on the season at 2-2. Richie’s 21 tallies followed a 19-point outing Friday in the Bubblers’ victory over Bermudian Springs.

Boiling Springs also received 10 points from Brandon Ascione, six from Carson Tuckey and five from Riley Lucido. Camp Hill (0-6), which led by five points at halftime, was paced by Alex Long’ 17 points and seven from Benjamin Ellis.

The Bubblers host Trinity (2-1) Friday while the Lions look to rebound on the road against Middletown (3-0).

Patriots pounce on Huskies

Red Land opened Keystone league play on a high note Tuesday, clipping Mifflin County for a 52-38 win in Lewistown.

The Patriots (3-2) converted 19 shots from the field and went a near perfect 10 for 11 from the free-throw line. Red Land’s winning effort was powered by Bryce Zeiders and Tyler Kerlin, who canned 12 and 10 points, respectively. The visitors’ supporting cast included nine points from Kyler Rehm, eight from Elijah Espinosa and seven from Anderson French.

Red Land eyes a three-game winning streak Friday when it hosts Lower Dauphin (1-2).

Colts charge back

Cedar Cliff overcame an 11-point deficit at halftime and punched back with a pair of 17-point quarters Tuesday to sink Lower Dauphin 55-49 in the teams’ Keystone opener.

The Colts had three players eclipse double digits, as Sam Grube’s 20 points led all Cedar Cliff scorers. Complementing Grube’s output were 10-point outings from Talan Shultz and Jaylen Mason. Taeon Abraham and Aiden Cada sprinkled in four points each as well.

Cedar Cliff (2-1) matches up with Mechanicsburg (3-2) Friday at home.

Tuesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 62, Harrisburg 50

Cumberland Valley 53, CD East 40

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 55, Lower Dauphin 49

Milton Hershey 61, Mechanicsburg 53

Red Land 52, Mifflin County 38

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim 66, Northern 47

Shippensburg 86, Big Spring 37

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 49, Camp Hill 39

Middletown 52, East Pennsboro 47

Steel-High at Trinity, ppd. -> TBD

Thursday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Big Spring at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.

Shippensburg at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

