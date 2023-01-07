Boys Basketball Notebook: Cumberland Valley pushes win streak to 11, Camp Hill's Barrows earns 100th win

The undefeated streak lives another day.

Cumberland Valley boys basketball used another all-around team effort Friday night to clinch a 48-39 win over Central Dauphin and improve its unbeaten record to 11-0 (5-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth). CV led the Rams 28-23 at halftime and clamped down defensively in the third quarter to expand its advantage to nine.

The Eagles were guided by Nolan Buzalka’s 12 points and 11-point efforts from JD Hunter and Dylan Levis. Keon Dickens scored 14 points to pace CD.

Barrows earns win No. 100

Trailing seven points at intermission and six entering the fourth quarter, Camp Hill staged a comeback to clip Susquehanna Township 46-39 and give head coach Scott Barrows his 100th career victory. The Lions (2-9, 1-4 Capital) shot 6 for 7 from the foul line in their fourth-quarter surge.

Alex Long led all scorers with 17 points while Benjamin Ellis bucketed 13, including six in the fourth quarter. Alfonso Burnett and Travis Turner reached double figures for the Indians with 11 points and 10 points, respectively.

Bubblers even the score with Panthers

Boiling Springs evened the season series at one apiece with East Pennsboro Friday, as the Bubblers escaped with a 50-45 victory on their home floor. The hosts jumped to a 20-14 halftime lead and withstood an East Penn 22-point fourth-quarter push to hang on for the win.

Ethan Yenser and Brayden Richie did the heavy lifting for Boiling Springs (3-7, 2-3 Capital), striking for 18 points each. Yenser banged home four 3-pointers to drive his performance while Richie collected seven field goals and went a perfect 4 for 4 at the free-throw line.

Dayrell Everett steered East Penn (3-6, 1-4 Capital) with 18 points. Freshman Hadyn Lay added seven.

Bednostin buries Blue Raiders

Trinity senior Mike Bednostin shot nine of 10 from the field, canned 21 points and oversaw a Shamrock 66-51 win over Middletown Friday. The 6-foot, 11-inch product from Ukraine complemented his 21 points with 10 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Bednostin’s performance was accompanied by Owen Schlager’s 13 points, Reece Brown’s nine and Adelphe Cisse’s eight. Trinity moved to 8-2 (5-0 Capital) with the triumph.

Polar Bears plunge Bulldogs

Northern picked up its second straight decisive victory Friday, downing Big Spring 51-34. The Polar Bears (5-5, 3-3 Colonial) held a one-point lead at halftime but piled up 20 points in the third quarter to escape the Bulldogs’ grip.

Three Polar Bears scored in double digits to pace the win. Nate Anderson dropped a team-leading 13 points while Gavin Moyer and Ryland Yinger canned 11 and 10, respectively. Big Spring’s (7-4, 1-4 Colonial) Jake Knouse led all scorers with 16 points, and Aidan Sallie contributed 12 in the setback.

Friday’s top performers

*based on results submitted to The Sentinel

Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg — 26 points

Jaydon Smith, Carlisle — 25 points

Mike Bednostin, Trinity — 21 points

Chance Yanoski, Mechanicsburg — 19 points

Brayden Richie, Boiling Springs — 18 points

Ethan Yenser, Boiling Springs — 18 points

Dayrell Everett, East Pennsboro — 18 points

Friday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 48, Central Dauphin 39

Altoona 63, Carlisle 58

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 74, Mifflin County 47

Hershey 73, Red Land 45

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 51, Big Spring 34

Waynesboro 62, Shippensburg 31

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 50, East Pennsboro 45

Camp Hill 46, Susquehanna Township 39

Trinity 66, Middletown 51

