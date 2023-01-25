Boys Basketball Notebook: Carlisle claims key league win; Mechanicsburg stays atop the Keystone

There are no off days in Mid-Penn Commonwealth boys basketball, and Tuesday’s Chambersburg-Carlisle matchup was a prime example of that.

Fueled by Jaydon Smith’s 26 points, and three additional double-digit efforts, Carlisle survived the Trojans 68-67 to heighten its chances of a District 3 Class 6A playoff berth. Scoring came at an abundance in the first half, as the Herd built a 38-35 halftime lead and fended off a late Chambersburg push with a 19-17 fourth quarter.

Jaydon Smith’s 26 points was underlined by four 3-pointers and eight total field goals. He also went a perfect 6 for 6 from the free-throw line. Joining Jaydon Smith in double figures were Julian Christopher (13 points), Parker Smith (11) and Spencer Griffie (11).

Carlisle (10-7, 4-6 Commonwealth) has won four of its last five, including back-to-back league victories.

‘Cats stay atop the Keystone

Mechanicsburg limited Red Land to three first-quarter points and kept a steady offensive flow across four quarters to clip the Patriots 42-36 and remain atop the Keystone Division standings. The Wildcats led 21-11 at halftime after 10 and 11-point punches in the first two quarters.

Mechanicsburg’s Josh Smith paced all scorers with 14 points, complemented by nine from Spencer Nolan, and eight apiece from Chance Yanoski and Seth Brubaker. Red Land was led by Bryce Zeiders’ nine points and Anderson French’s seven.

Mechanicsburg (12-4, 8-2 Keystone) remains a half-game ahead of Milton Hershey in the division after the Spartans topped Palmyra 63-53. Red Land fell to 10-7 (5-5) with the setback.

Trning the Ship

With 4.8 seconds left in regulation, freshman Cole Trn sank a pair of free throws, and the Shippensburg defense stymied a last-second attempt, as the Greyhounds topped Northern 52-51. Ship overcame an eight-point deficit in the final four minutes, and the Polar Bears had built a 28-22 lead at halftime.

The Greyhounds received 14-point outings from Trae Kater and Jackson Stought while Trn’s free throws accounted for two of 11 points. Northern’s Gavin Moyer matched Kater and Stought’s 14 points. Ryan Wagner added eight to the Polar Bear cause.

Shippensburg (10-6, 7-3 Colonial) remains in the thick of the Class 5A playoff race and currently holds the 16th seed in a field that sends 14 teams to the postseason. Northern dropped to 7-10 (4-7) with the loss.

Trinity streak reaches 10

Reece Brown, Owen Schlager, Trey Weiand, Mike Bednostin and Adelphe Cisse all cracked double digits, and Trinity ran away with an 80-59 triumph over East Pennsboro to extend its winning streak to 10 games. The Shamrocks pounced for a 40-23 halftime lead and coasted through the second half.

Brown led the Trinity scoring barrage with 18 points while fellow guard Schlager poured in 17. Bednostin collected a dozen points, and Weiand and Cisse rounded out the double-figure contingent with 10 each. The Panthers had a trio reach double digits, as Cayden Laster scored 16, Dayrell Everett 12 and Hadyn Lay 10.

Trinity’s 10 consecutive victories has helped forge an overall 14-2 record and an 11-0 mark in the Capital Division. East Penn is 5-11 (3-8) following the setback.

Tuesday’s top performers

*based on results submitted to The Sentinel

Jaydon Smith, Carlisle — 26 points

Aidan Sallie, Big Spring — 21 points

JD Hunter, Cumberland Valley — 20 points

Reece Brown, Trinity — 18 points

Owen Schlager, Trinity — 17 points

Tuesday’s scoreboard

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 68, Chambersburg 67

State College 60, Cumberland Valley 49

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 46, Mifflin County 33

Mechanicsburg 42, Red Land 36

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg 49, Big Spring 47

Shippensburg 52, Northern 51

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township 43, Boiling Springs 40

Camp Hill 78, Steel-High 46

Trinity 80, East Pennsboro 59

Photos: State College boys basketball edges Cumberland Valley