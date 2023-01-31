Boys Basketball Notebook: Big Spring, Red Land pull off stunning wins; Trinity wins 12th straight

Without the services of leading scorer Aidan Sallie due to illness, the Big Spring boys basketball team needed other players to step up Tuesday against a Northern squad that had won two of its last three and had come within two points of knocking off unbeaten Waynesboro.

The shorthanded Bulldogs took a step forward, defeating the Polar Bears 41-38 in Newville. Junior guard Jake Knouse led the Bulldogs' upset effort with 16 points while Tavon Hodge and Levi Stewart collected eight points each, and Brexton Heckendorn chipped in seven.

Big Spring (10-8, 4-8 Colonial) overcame a 21-18 halftime deficit and clamped down defensively to hold Northern to five third-quarter points. On the offensive end, the Bulldogs compiled 14 points with contributions from five different players. The Polar Bears pushed back in the fourth, but free throws from Knouse, Stewart and Heckendorn staved them off.

Northern (8-11, 5-8) was paced by Ryan Wagner’s 18 points, all of them from 3-point range. Gavin Moyer tallied 10 points, and Ryland Yinger added six.

Tuesday’s victory bolstered Big Spring’s playoff hopes, as the Bulldogs entered the contest in the 12th spot of the District 3 Class 4A power rankings, a field that sends 10 entries to the postseason. Big Spring also clinched its sixth straight 10-win season under head coach Jason Creek.

Red Land shocks Hershey

The Keystone Division race got even tighter when Red Land scored a 45-41 victory over Hershey Tuesday on the Trojans’ home floor. Tyler Kerlin and Bryce Zeiders led the Patriots’ charge with 18 and 11 points each.

Red Land (11-8, 6-6 Keystone) set the tone early, limiting Hershey to 11 first-half points while building a 20-11 halftime lead. The Trojans clawed back with a 19-point fourth quarter, but Red Land posted 25 points across the final 16 minutes to hold off the hosts.

While Red Land is out of the division race, Tuesday’s defeat hampered Hershey’s chances. The Trojans had pulled even with Mechanicsburg for second place after knocking off the Wildcats 46-32 Friday. Milton Hershey clipped Cedar Cliff 63-37 Tuesday to hold first place and maintain a half-game lead over the Wildcats.

Make it a dozen for Trinity

Trinity has shown no plans of slowing down, as the Shamrocks extended their winning streak to 12 games Tuesday with a 57-49 win over Middletown. The Blue Raiders fell into a 19-2 hole after the first quarter and couldn’t dig themselves out of the deficit despite outscoring Trinity over the final three quarters.

Owen Schlager’s 19 points led four Shamrocks in double figures. Mike Bednostin totaled 11 points, and Trey Weiand and Adelphe Cisse each recorded 10.

Trinity (16-2, 13-0 Capital) remains undefeated in league play and looks to clinch the division Friday in a meeting with Bishop McDevitt.

Panthers outlast Bubblers

Fueled by Cayden Laster’s 22 points, East Pennsboro eked out a 51-50 triumph against Boiling Springs Tuesday, making three straight victories for the Panthers. East Penn led by two at halftime before the Bubblers evened the score at 38-38 through three. The Panthers outscored the Bubblers 13-12 in the fourth to snag the victory.

Joining Laster in double figures was Dayrell Everett, who pocketed 10 points. Benjamin Wotring and Hadyn Lay added seven points apiece. For the Bubblers, Brayden Richie pumped in 19 while Brandon Ascione and Ethan Yenser canned nine points each.

The three consecutive wins is a season high for the Panthers (8-11, 5-8 Capital). Boiling Springs (6-12, 5-7) has dropped its last three contests.

Tuesday’s top performers

Cayden Laster, East Pennsboro — 22 points

Owen Schlager, Trinity — 19 points

Ryan Wagner, Northern — 18 points

Tyler Kerlin, Red Land — 18 points

Jake Knouse, Big Spring — 16 points

Julian Christopher, Carlisle — 16 points

Tuesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 51, Altoona 40

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey 63, Cedar Cliff 37

Red Land 45, Hershey 41

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 41, Northern 38

Waynesboro 78, Shippensburg 39

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro 51, Boiling Springs 50

Camp Hill 76, Susquehanna Township 60

Trinity 57, Middletown 49

