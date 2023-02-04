The Carlisle boys basketball has shown its hunger for a District 3 Class 6A playoff berth lately.

The Herd fed into that hunger Friday with a decisive 60-43 victory over Central Dauphin on the road, led by Jaydon Smith’s 21 points, and additional double-digit outings from Julian Christopher (14 points), Jeremiah Snyder (10) and Parker Smith (10).

Carlisle shook off a quiet 10-point first quarter and righted the ship with a 19-point second to grab a 29-20 halftime lead. The Herd defense buckled down in the third, allowing seven points, and the offense held serve with a 31-point second half to hold off the Rams.

The Rams were paced by Keon Dockens’ 16 points.

Friday’s win was Carlisle’s first over Central Dauphin since Jan. 16, 2019. The Herd (12-8, 6-7 Commonwealth) have the chance to break even in league play Feb. 13 when they travel to Chambersburg to close out their regular season.

Bulldogs keep playoff hopes alive

James Buchanan defended its home floor well, rushing to a 22-point fourth quarter and placing visiting Big Spring up against the proverbial wall, but the Bulldogs sweated out a 59-57 win Friday and kept their District 3 4A postseason hopes afloat.

Big Spring held a comfortable 48-35 lead after three quarters, but a plucky Rocket bunch fueled its fourth-quarter assault with five 3-pointers and kept the Bulldogs at bay, holding them to 11 points.

Jake Knouse punished the James Buchanan defense for 32 points while Aidan Sallie notched 16 after missing Tuesday’s game due to illness. Drew Crouse led the Rockets with 23 points, and Jayce Piper totaled 17.

The district 4A playoff field includes 10 teams, and the Bulldogs (11-8, 5-8 Colonial) held the final spot entering Friday’s matchup. The Bulldogs regular season wraps up with games against Gettysburg, Boiling Springs and Linville Hill Christian next week.

‘Cats reclaim lead

The Keystone Division race has been a roller coaster over the last two weeks. The instability continued Friday, as Mechanicsburg handled Palmyra 59-46, and division frontrunner Milton Hershey fell to Lower Dauphin 55-52 on a buzzer beater, providing the Wildcats a half-game lead heading into the final set of league contests.

Mechanicsburg (14-5, 10-3 Keystone) jumped to a 16-4 first-quarter lead Friday to only have the Cougars counter with a 17-9 second and cut the advantage to four at intermission. The Wildcats returned to form in the second half, staying one step ahead of Palmyra with 18- and 16-point performances.

Chance Yanoski and Josh Smith bucketed 16 points each to lead the Wildcat attack. Seth Brubaker added 10, and Spencer Nolan and Justin Bardo canned eight and seven points apiece.

Eli Becker scored 13 points to pace the Cougars.

CV stays within Commonwealth reach

Cumberland Valley tightened its grip on a Commonwealth title after downing Harrisburg 68-45 Friday. The Eagles can’t clinch the crown outright, but a meeting with State College Tuesday will determine whether the Little Lions (18-1, 12-1 Commonwealth) will claim sole possession or share the honor with CV.

Nolan Gilbert reached 20 points for third consecutive game and led all scorers with 21 to power CV’s win. The Eagles (18-2, 11-2) exploded for 42 second-half points to pull away from the Cougars after leading just 26-16 at halftime.

JD Hunter and Nolan Buzalka joined Gilbert in double figures with 12 and 11 points each. Tzuriel Ogunnaike and Jake Snyder chipped in six apiece.

Other notes

Shippensburg 45, West Perry 36: The Greyhounds won their seventh game across their last nine. Graision Michajluk led Ship with 12 points while Mason Fogelsonger added nine and Cole Trn scored eight.

Camp Hill 69, East Pennsboro 66: The Lions diffused a red-hot Panther squad thanks to Alex Long’s 24 points and Jack Kennedy’s 14. For East Penn, Dayrell Everett tallied 17 points, and Leo McCoy and Cayden Laster scored 13 each.

Red Land 52, Cedar Cliff 47: The Patriots swept the West Shore season series, with Tyler Kerlin’s 17 points and Bryce Zeiders’ 15 paving the way. The Colts were led by Sam Grube’s 19 points and Aiden Cada’s 15.

Friday’s top performers

Jake Knouse, Big Spring — 32 points

Owen Schlager, Trinity — 31 points

Alex Long, Camp Hill — 24 points

Jaydon Smith, Carlisle — 21 points

Nolan Gilbert, Cumberland Valley — 21 points

Mike Bednostin, Trinity — 18 points

Friday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle 60, Central Dauphin 43

Cumberland Valley 68, Harrisburg 45

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land 52, Cedar Cliff 47

Mechanicsburg 59, Palmyra 46

Mid-Penn Colonial

Gettysburg 56, Northern 54

Shippensburg 45, West Perry 36

Big Spring 59, James Buchanan 57

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 65, Steel-High 61

Camp Hill 69, East Pennsboro 66

Trinity 90, Bishop McDevitt 53

Saturday’s schedule

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Township, 1:30 p.m.

Photos: Trinity races past Bishop McDevitt for Mid-Penn Capital boys basketball title