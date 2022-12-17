Boys Basketball Notebook: Big Spring bounces back, Shippensburg edges Gettysburg and more from Friday's slate

Following an 86-37 loss to Shippensburg Tuesday, the Big Spring boys basketball team vexed any possibility of a hangover Friday, rebounding with a 47-37 victory against West Perry to secure its first Mid-Penn Colonial Division win of the season.

The Bulldogs’ victory was powered by sophomore Aidan Sallie, who scored a game-high 25 points and snared 13 rebounds to complete a double-double. Sallie was proficient from the field, sinking 11 of the 15 2-point shots he attempted. Aiding Sallie in the winning effort were Levi Stewart (seven points), Jake Knouse (four points) and Brexton Heckendorn (four points).

The Bulldogs jumped to a 22-12 halftime lead and kept the Mustangs under wraps for three quarters. The visitors struck for a fourth-quarter surge, outscoring the Bulldogs 21-18, but couldn’t overcome the deficit. Marcus Quaker led West Perry with 11 points.

Big Spring (3-1) travels to Annville-Cleona Monday for a nonleague contest before hosting Waynesboro Tuesday.

Greyhounds cash in on 3-pointers

After knocking down 17 3-pointers in a win against Big Spring Tuesday, Shippensburg kept a hot hand from deep Friday, canning eight treys to punctuate a 60-55 triumph over Gettysburg.

Trae Kater led the downpour of 3-pointers, drilling four en route to a game-high 19 points. Jackson Stought followed with a pair of treys to underline 13 points, and Graison Michajluk and Jesse Kelso made one apiece in nine- and five-point outings.

The Greyhounds fought back from a 45-43 deficit after three. The Warriors, who also splashed in four treys, received 15- and 13-point contributions from Josh Herr and Ian McLean.

Shippensburg (2-2), which has won two in a row, hosts Greencastle Tuesday.

Shamrocks sprint past Bubblers

Trinity outscored Boiling Springs 26-11 in the second half and used a strong first quarter to dispatch the Bubblers 54-29 in a Capital clash Friday on the road.

The Shamrocks were paced by Owen Schlager’s 15 points and Mike Bednostin’s 13. Both players finished 6 of 9 from the field. Amil Way and Nate Gelnett tacked on six-point nights.

Both teams continue Capital play Tuesday. The Shamrocks (3-1) trek to Susquehanna Township while Boiling Springs (2-3) crosses to the East Shore to face Middletown.

Friday’s top performers

*based on results submitted to The Sentinel

Aidan Sallie, Big Spring — 25 points

Trae Kater, Shippensburg — 19 points

Bryce Zeiders, Red Land — 16 points

Seth Brubaker, Mechanicsburg — 16 points

Owen Schlager, Trinity — 15 points

Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg — 14 points

Mike Bednostin, Trinity — 13 points

Jackson Stought, Shippensburg — 13 points

Friday’s scores

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 48, Cedar Cliff 41

Lower Dauphin 36, Red Land 31

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 47, West Perry 37

Waynesboro 43, Northern 29

Shippensburg 60, Gettysburg 55

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 54, Boiling Springs 29

Middletown 56, Camp Hill 54

Bishop McDevitt 78, East Pennsboro 51

Tuesday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

CD East at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Steel-High at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Photos: Mechanicsburg boys basketball fends off Cedar Cliff in 48-41 victory