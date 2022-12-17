 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball

Boys Basketball Notebook: Big Spring bounces back, Shippensburg edges Gettysburg and more from Friday's slate

Big Spring Susquenita 5.JPG

Big Spring's Aidan Sallie, center, draws a foul from Susquenita's Dylan Trimmer, right, during the first quarter of their game in the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Big Spring High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Mechanicsburg beat the Colts 48-41 led by Brubaker's 16 points

Following an 86-37 loss to Shippensburg Tuesday, the Big Spring boys basketball team vexed any possibility of a hangover Friday, rebounding with a 47-37 victory against West Perry to secure its first Mid-Penn Colonial Division win of the season.

The Bulldogs’ victory was powered by sophomore Aidan Sallie, who scored a game-high 25 points and snared 13 rebounds to complete a double-double. Sallie was proficient from the field, sinking 11 of the 15 2-point shots he attempted. Aiding Sallie in the winning effort were Levi Stewart (seven points), Jake Knouse (four points) and Brexton Heckendorn (four points).

The Bulldogs jumped to a 22-12 halftime lead and kept the Mustangs under wraps for three quarters. The visitors struck for a fourth-quarter surge, outscoring the Bulldogs 21-18, but couldn’t overcome the deficit. Marcus Quaker led West Perry with 11 points.

Big Spring (3-1) travels to Annville-Cleona Monday for a nonleague contest before hosting Waynesboro Tuesday.

Greyhounds cash in on 3-pointers

After knocking down 17 3-pointers in a win against Big Spring Tuesday, Shippensburg kept a hot hand from deep Friday, canning eight treys to punctuate a 60-55 triumph over Gettysburg.

Trae Kater led the downpour of 3-pointers, drilling four en route to a game-high 19 points. Jackson Stought followed with a pair of treys to underline 13 points, and Graison Michajluk and Jesse Kelso made one apiece in nine- and five-point outings.

The Greyhounds fought back from a 45-43 deficit after three. The Warriors, who also splashed in four treys, received 15- and 13-point contributions from Josh Herr and Ian McLean.

Shippensburg (2-2), which has won two in a row, hosts Greencastle Tuesday.

Boys Basketball: Shippensburg catches fire for 17 3-pointers, handles Big Spring in Colonial opener

Shamrocks sprint past Bubblers

Trinity outscored Boiling Springs 26-11 in the second half and used a strong first quarter to dispatch the Bubblers 54-29 in a Capital clash Friday on the road.

The Shamrocks were paced by Owen Schlager’s 15 points and Mike Bednostin’s 13. Both players finished 6 of 9 from the field. Amil Way and Nate Gelnett tacked on six-point nights.

Both teams continue Capital play Tuesday. The Shamrocks (3-1) trek to Susquehanna Township while Boiling Springs (2-3) crosses to the East Shore to face Middletown.

Friday’s top performers

*based on results submitted to The Sentinel

Aidan Sallie, Big Spring — 25 points

Trae Kater, Shippensburg — 19 points

Bryce Zeiders, Red Land — 16 points

Seth Brubaker, Mechanicsburg — 16 points

Owen Schlager, Trinity — 15 points

Josh Smith, Mechanicsburg — 14 points

Mike Bednostin, Trinity — 13 points

Jackson Stought, Shippensburg — 13 points

Friday’s scores

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 48, Cedar Cliff 41

Lower Dauphin 36, Red Land 31

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 47, West Perry 37

Waynesboro 43, Northern 29

Shippensburg 60, Gettysburg 55

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 54, Boiling Springs 29

Middletown 56, Camp Hill 54

Bishop McDevitt 78, East Pennsboro 51

Tuesday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

CD East at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Northern at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Middletown, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Steel-High at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

