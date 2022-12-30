Boys Basketball: Nolan Buzalka's career night pilots Cumberland Valley past Carlisle for hard-nosed victory

When a sophomore is packed into a starting rotation that includes four seniors, there are moments of inconsistency and times where the underclassman takes a backseat.

But then there’s the moment the prodigy breaks his shell.

Cumberland Valley boys basketball’s Nolan Buzalka understands that role. Wednesday night, in the Sauve Bros. Tournament championship at Mechanicsburg, the Eagle sophomore guard failed to find the scoring column. Friday night, in a full, ear-piercing Gene Evans Gymnasium, Buzalka was the difference between the Eagles suffering their first setback or keeping their perfect record intact.

Buzalka sprayed in a career-high 24 points Friday night to help the Eagles sink their talons into a 53-49 Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory over Carlisle. Buzalka’s career performance awarded the Eagles an undefeated 8-0 (3-0 Commonwealth) start.

“He's a scorer, like that's his mentality and there are times … we yell at him, ‘Shoot, score, be aggressive,’” CV head coach David Vespignani said. “And when he gets going, and he gets his confidence going, he’s got that toothiness to him, and he has no fear. I’m just so proud of the kid to bounce back two days after he struggled offensively, in an environment like this, to just get big shot after big shot.”

Buzalka’s grit kept CV one step ahead of a Carlisle (5-3, 1-2) bunch that scratched at the Eagles’ heels. He set the tone in the first half, scoring 11 of his 24 points and using a pair of 3s to help CV erect a 26-20 halftime lead.

The Eagles also diminished the Herd’s signature physicality. CV reached the double bonus late in the second quarter and knocked down six free throws to power a 14-3 run and seize the six-point edge at the halfway point.

“One thing we've done a really good job all year is playing at the rim, and we've shot a ton of free throws as a team,” Vespignani said. “So, that's part of our game plan. We felt like we were the deeper of the two teams tonight. So, we felt like if we could get the ball inside, we could get them in a little foul trouble.”

Despite key players like Jeremiah Snyder and Spencer Griffie forced to sit early, Carlisle overcame the road blocks. Julian Christopher caught a hot hand and matched Buzalka’s first-half output with the help of two 3-pointers. Jaydon Smith, who recorded five points in the first half, impacted the game late with 12 second-half points, including a duo of fourth-quarter trifectas that either trimmed the CV lead or gave Carlisle the advantage.

“Jaydon just had that look in his eyes where he wasn't going to let us lose,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said. “He was hitting everything that he put up.”

But with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Jaydon Smith, bearing four fouls, cut into the lane and drew contact. The homestanding crowd’s reaction signaled a blocking foul. The official’s whistle said different, tagging Jaydon Smith with a charge and fouling him out.

Despite the contact, Jaydon Smith’s shot rolled through the bottom of the net and would’ve presented a chance for a three-point play. It would’ve provided Carlisle the chance to take the lead at 52-51.

“We can’t hang our heads on that,” Anderson said of the call. “We got to, number one, make free throws, and we got to play better (defense) in the second quarter. If we do those two things, we make free throws and get into our defenses appropriately in the second quarter, we probably win that game.”

Still, it was Buzalka’s outpour of points taking center stage. Nolan Gilbert complemented Buzalka’s 24 points with 13, and Jackson Boone contributed eight.

Jaydon Smith’s 17 points steered Carlisle. Christopher deposited another 14 and Parker Smith downed eight.

“When some people are on, some people are off, and that's a huge part of this team," Buzalka said. "And that's why we’re 8-0. When different people step up, that's when we take control of these games.”

