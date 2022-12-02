Boys Basketball: New-look Boiling Springs falls to Elizabethtown in Paul Corby opener

Without Trey Martin, their go-to scorer and captain who graduated in the spring, Boiling Springs turned to a much younger and more defensive version of the Bubblers. The group showed growing pains Friday, as the offense struggled in a 46-37 season-opening loss to Elizabethtown in the Paul Corby Tip-off Tournament at Boiling Springs Friday night.

The Bubblers will play in the consolation game Saturday against East Pennsboro, which lost 67-43 to New Oxford Friday. The consolation game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the championship at 7:30 p.m.

“We are young,” Bubbler head coach Joel Martin said. “We only have a couple of kids who saw action last year off the bench. We didn’t play the way we have been practicing. We also didn’t match the physicality that E-town played with. We started to retaliate to their physicality, and they made foul shots.”

Brandon Ascione led the Bubblers offensively with 20 points, but sat much of the final quarter with four fouls. The Bubblers fell behind 5-3, but rallied to take an 8-5 lead. A 3-pointer by Ethan Yenser gave the Bubblers a 13-11 lead. E-Town went on a 10-3 run to stretch its lead to 23-16. Ascione scored twice in the final two minutes to cut the half time deficit to three at 23-20.

Elizabethtown played very scrappy defense and forced the Bubblers to work for shots. On offense, the Bears hit enough shots to maintain their lead. They never trailed after taking a 17-16 lead in the second quarter.

The third quarter was a test of wills as the Bears outscored the Bubblers 8-6, with only three shots made from the field. The rest were foul shots.

Ascione canned a three to cut the Bear lead to 35-31 early in the final quarter. The Bears went on a 5-0 run and then a 6-0 run to put the game away.

The Bubblers dropped four three-point shots in the opening half to keep within shouting distance of the Bears.

“It was an early game so you never know what to expect out of the kids,” E-Town assistant coach Matt Lapkowicz said. “We hit some shots late to maintain the lead, although they weren’t really the shots you want when you are up four or five points. ... The effort and energy was amazing. They executed the game plan well. New Oxford played every well against East Penn, and they will be a good match for us tomorrow.”

Yenser added nine and Carson Tuckey added six points for the Bubblers. Noah Locke led the Bears with 14 and Caiden Zeager added 12 points for the Bears.

New Oxford 67, East Pennsboro 43: The Panthers took a quick 2-0 lead. But the Colonials made short work of the panthers by running out to a 14-4 lead and later 34-14 behind a very balanced offense and a physical defense that forced too many Panther turnovers. The Colonials won 67-43 to earn a spot in the championship game Saturday against Elizabethtown.

Idriz Almetovic led the Colonials with 15 who also got 12 from Nick Calvoperez and 11 from Brennan Holmes.

Dayrell Everett led the Panthers with 21 points. Cayden Laster added seven to a cold-shooting team that went 0-22 last season.