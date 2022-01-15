Boys Basketball: Mechanicsburg's upset victory, Trinity keeps rolling and other notes from Friday's games

Six 3-pointers from Sam Burch, 11 points from freshman guard Josh Smith and an additional 10 from Lukas Rhodes did the trick.

Riding the trio’s big night, Mechanicsburg forced double overtime against Cedar Cliff and pulled out the Mid-Penn Keystone upset victory by a score of 57-56. Burch’s six 3-pointers — coupled with a 2-pointer — accounted for a game-high 20 points. For the Colts, Trenten Smith paced his team with 17 points while Tyler Houser and Charlie Werner also posted double figures, scoring 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The triumph boosts the Wildcats to 6-7. Cedar Cliff, with two straight overtime contests, dropped to 9-2 and slid to the No. 8 seed in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings as of Friday night.

Shamrocks bolt to five straight

Trinity left no question of continuing its winning streak Friday night, rolling to a 26-point second quarter in a 62-31 win over East Pennsboro in Mid-Penn Capital action. The triumph stretched said winning streak to five games.

Julian Gabbidon bucketed a game-high 25 points for the Shamrocks behind a 9-for-13 line from the field. Following suit, Trey Weiand scored 15 points and Owen Schlager netted seven. Leo McCoy led all Panthers scorers with eight tallies.

Trinity’s record now sits at 8-2. East Pennsboro dropped to 0-11.

The Shamrocks return to the court Saturday, hosting the six-school Catholic Showcase, which begins at 2 p.m.

Patriots dispatch Huskies

Red Land scored 26 of its 67 points at the foul line Friday night, steering a 67-55 victory over Mid-Penn Keystone foe Mifflin County.

Red Land’s Bryce Zeiders canned a game-high 21 points, going 13-for-16 at the free-throw line. From 3-point range, Kyler Rheem knocked down a trio of 3-balls, paving the way to 13 points. Rounding out Red Land’s scoring was Peyton Moyer with nine points and Anderson French with eight.

The win moved the Pats to 3-10 on the season.

Friday’s scoring leaders

Trey Martin, Boiling Springs: 27 points

Julian Gabbidon, Trinity: 25 points

Bryce Zeiders, Red Land: 21 points

Sam Burch, Mechanicsburg: 20 points

Trenten Smith, Cedar Cliff: 17 points

Trey Weiand, Trinity: 15 points

Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff: 15 points

Charlie Werner, Cedar Cliff: 14 points

Friday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Altoona, ppd.

Chambersburg 53, Cumberland Valley 48

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 57, Cedar Cliff 56 (2 OT)

Red Land 67, Mifflin County 55

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Shippensburg, ppd.

Boiling Springs 46, Northern 34

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown 68, Camp Hill 51

Trinity 62, East Pennsboro 31

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

