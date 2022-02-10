Boys Basketball: Mechanicsburg 'stays in its vision' en route to 58-38 win over Northern

DILLSBURG — “He’s a freshman” chants from an ardent Mechanicsburg student section bounced off the walls of the Northern High School gymnasium, as Wildcat freshman Josh Smith bolted in front of an incoming pass and stormed the length of the court to net the guaranteed transition bucket early in the third quarter.

Smith and the Mechanicsburg boys basketball team understood the mission Thursday night against the rival Polar Bears. Entering Thursday night’s Mid-Penn crossover clash, the Wildcats flirted with a District 3 Class 5A playoff berth. They held the No. 17 seed in a 5A field that sends 16 teams to the playoffs and trailed Lancaster-Lebanon League’s Donegal for the No. 16 and final spot.

A win against Northern wouldn’t guarantee a bid to the postseason, but it would for certain boost their chances.

Keying on steal-and-score sequences through mixed defensive sets of man-to-man and full-court pressure Thursday, the visiting Wildcats poked and prodded the ball away from the Polar Bears on 22 occasions and sped their way to a 58-38 triumph.

Mission accomplished.

“We just talked about, ‘Hey, listen, win or lose, in or out, we’re gonna continue to do things our way and live our vision and do what we’ve done all yearlong,’” Mechanicsburg head coach Kevin Rutherford said of the message he gave his squad prior to tip-off. “I’m proud of them. Nobody thought we’d be battling for a spot right now, so we’ve been sticking together, we’ve become a family and just go out there and do we what we do every night — keep fighting.”

The Wildcats’ (11-11, 7-7 Keystone) vision didn’t get off to a hot start Thursday, as Northern (8-14, 5-9 Colonial) dashed out to an early 5-0 lead. The ‘Cats pressed and forced unnecessary shots.

Then they began to settle in. Ramping up the pressure on both sides of the ball, Lukas Rhodes coaxed in a pair of layups and made it 5-4. A stick back from Seth Brubaker and an additional layup from Rashawn Early-Holton with 1:31 left in the first quarter gave Mechanicsburg the 8-7 edge.

They never trailed again.

“We just started executing,” Smith said of the Wildcats’ response. “Coach Rudd has been telling us to execute all yearlong, and then we really started to realize we can really do this and we made the lead bigger and bigger.”

Rhodes and Smith spearheaded Mechanicsburg’s offensive rhythm across the 32 minutes of play. The senior-freshman tandem combined for 33 points, (Rhodes 17, Smith 16) and Smith recorded six steals on the night.

Three steals from Smith in the second quarter punctuated a Mechanicsburg 10-1 run. The ‘Cats closed out the first half with a 29-13 lead.

“We knew coming into this game that they’re a really good 3-point shooting team,” Rhodes said of Northern, “and they shoot a lot of 3s. One of our strengths is being able to get out in that fast-rate transition and use our athleticism to our advantage. So, really being able to do that helps us to win and get these big leads, so that the rest of the game is a lot easier.”

The defensive game plan worked to perfection, as the Polar Bears were limited to four 3-pointers on the night. With its outlet to the outside shot erased, Northern turned to big man Tommy Isenberg down low. Isenberg scored a team-high 10 points for the Bears, recording eight of his 10 tallies from inside the paint.

“Those easy buckets help you get in a flow and get you going,” Rutherford said of Mechanicsburg’s defensive showcase.

Meanwhile, complementing its stalwart defensive effort, Mechanicsburg kept the pedal down offensively and dropped an identical 29 points in the second half.

Rhodes and Smith led the charge, but eight players reached the scoring column for the ‘Cats. Big men Sam DeLuca and Mike Jones got in on the scoring barrage in the fourth, converting two layups apiece. Spencer Nolan also posted five points.

It was an all-around effort for Mechanicsburg.

“My mindset was, it’s my last year playing with these guys,” Smith said, referencing the ‘Cats’ senior group, “and I just need to show out. I need to do everything, so we can win and get in (the playoffs).”

Whatever the outcome of their postseason fate — which will come Saturday once the power rankings are finalized — the Wildcats are proud of how they’ve developed as a collective group over the course of the season.

Mechanicsburg lived its vision.

“We talked about (prior to the season), how are we going to do this? What does it look like?” Rutherford said. “They bought into what I told them on doing things a certain way, and we’re gonna create a culture. And we’ve created that culture, and it goes beyond the basketball court. If we don’t get in [the playoffs], our season is a success, because these young men have grown leaps and bounds as young men, and that’s the most important thing.”

