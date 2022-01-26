Boys Basketball: Mechanicsburg rallies for overtime win, Shippensburg extends win streak to 10 and other notes from Tuesday's games

With time winding down in regulation, Lukas Rhodes swished a 3-pointer to send Mechanicsburg and Lower Dauphin to overtime.

Riding the momentum of Rhodes’ clutch shot, the Wildcats outpaced the Falcons 11-6 in the extra period to notch a 52-47 overtime thriller.

Rhodes led all scorers with 18 points while Rashawn Early-Holton also reached double digits for the ‘Cats (8-8, 5-6 Keystone), scoring 10 points. With his 18-point outing, Rhodes is eight points away from reaching 1,000 career points.

Hounds go for 10

Four Shippensburg players netted double figures Tuesday en route to a convincing 68-45 win over West Perry. Jeremy Thomas paced the Greyhounds with 16 points while Anthony Smith added 13, Jayden Statum tacked on 11 and Graison Michaljuk bucketed 10.

The 68-45 trouncing ballooned Shippensburg’s (10-1, 7-0 Colonial) winning streak to 10 games.

Bubblers bounce back

After suffering a 50-38 loss to Littlestown Monday, Boiling Springs regrouped in a big way Tuesday with a 61-54 win over Greencastle-Antrim. Trey Martin paved the way to victory with 24 points while Maddex Labuda added 14 and Dan Decker plopped in 10.

With the triumph, the Bubblers (7-6, 6-2 Colonial) have won six of their last seven.

Eagles fly to five straight

Cumberland Valley (13-4, 10-1 Commonwealth) left no doubt of extending its winning streak Tuesday thanks to a 61-34 trudging of Harrisburg. The win lengthens the Eagles’ winning ways to five games.

Accenting the win was Nolan Gilbert with 15 points while Jackson Boone pitched in a dozen and Spencer Titus recorded 10 points.

Tuesday’s top scorers

Trey Martin, Boiling Springs: 24 points

Aidan Sallie, Big Spring: 23 points

Lukas Rhodes, Mechanicsburg: 18 points

Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff: 17 points

Jeremy Thomas, Shippensburg: 16 points

Nolan Gilbert, Cumberland Valley: 15 points

Maddex Labuda, Boiling Springs: 14 points

Tuesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg 66, Carlisle 64 (OT)

Cumberland Valley 61, Harrisburg 34

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 60, Red Land 24

Mechanicsburg 52, Lower Dauphin 47 (OT)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 68, West Perry 45

Big Spring 62, James Buchanan 60

Boiling Springs 61, Greencastle-Antrim 54

Waynesboro 37, Northern 24

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 67, Camp Hill 44

Steelton-Highspire at East Pennsboro, ppd.

