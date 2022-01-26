 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Boys Basketball

Boys Basketball: Mechanicsburg rallies for overtime win, Shippensburg extends win streak to 10 and other notes from Tuesday's games

  • 0
Mechanicsburg Cedar Cliff 1

Mechanicsburg’s Lukas Rhodes, left.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

With time winding down in regulation, Lukas Rhodes swished a 3-pointer to send Mechanicsburg and Lower Dauphin to overtime.

Riding the momentum of Rhodes’ clutch shot, the Wildcats outpaced the Falcons 11-6 in the extra period to notch a 52-47 overtime thriller.

Rhodes led all scorers with 18 points while Rashawn Early-Holton also reached double digits for the ‘Cats (8-8, 5-6 Keystone), scoring 10 points. With his 18-point outing, Rhodes is eight points away from reaching 1,000 career points.

Hounds go for 10

Four Shippensburg players netted double figures Tuesday en route to a convincing 68-45 win over West Perry. Jeremy Thomas paced the Greyhounds with 16 points while Anthony Smith added 13, Jayden Statum tacked on 11 and Graison Michaljuk bucketed 10.

The 68-45 trouncing ballooned Shippensburg’s (10-1, 7-0 Colonial) winning streak to 10 games.

Bubblers bounce back

People are also reading…

After suffering a 50-38 loss to Littlestown Monday, Boiling Springs regrouped in a big way Tuesday with a 61-54 win over Greencastle-Antrim. Trey Martin paved the way to victory with 24 points while Maddex Labuda added 14 and Dan Decker plopped in 10.

With the triumph, the Bubblers (7-6, 6-2 Colonial) have won six of their last seven.

Eagles fly to five straight

Cumberland Valley (13-4, 10-1 Commonwealth) left no doubt of extending its winning streak Tuesday thanks to a 61-34 trudging of Harrisburg. The win lengthens the Eagles’ winning ways to five games.

Accenting the win was Nolan Gilbert with 15 points while Jackson Boone pitched in a dozen and Spencer Titus recorded 10 points.

Tuesday’s top scorers

Trey Martin, Boiling Springs: 24 points

Aidan Sallie, Big Spring: 23 points

Lukas Rhodes, Mechanicsburg: 18 points

Tyler Houser, Cedar Cliff: 17 points

Jeremy Thomas, Shippensburg: 16 points

Nolan Gilbert, Cumberland Valley: 15 points

Maddex Labuda, Boiling Springs: 14 points

Tuesday’s scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg 66, Carlisle 64 (OT)

Cumberland Valley 61, Harrisburg 34

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 60, Red Land 24

Mechanicsburg 52, Lower Dauphin 47 (OT)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 68, West Perry 45

Big Spring 62, James Buchanan 60

Boiling Springs 61, Greencastle-Antrim 54

Waynesboro 37, Northern 24

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 67, Camp Hill 44

Steelton-Highspire at East Pennsboro, ppd.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News